VeryDarkMan Questions Arrest Over Fake Tinubu Voice Clip, Calls for Deeper Probe into Source

Activist VeryDarkMan criticises the detention of Ifechukwu Dennis, urging authorities to focus on tracing the creator of a falsified voice recording linked to President Tinubu rather than arresting peripheral figures.

Controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, who is better known by his online moniker VeryDarkMan, has publicly responded to the recent detention of a man identified as Ifechukwu Dennis.

Dennis is alleged to have been involved in the spread of a fabricated voice recording that purported to feature President Bola Tinubu. In a video posted to various social‑media platforms, VeryDarkMan condemned the arrest, arguing that the individual shown in the viral clip is also a victim of mistaken identity.

He demanded that law‑enforcement agencies conduct a comprehensive investigation before apprehending anybody, insisting that the real priority should be to locate the original creator of the audio, not to pursue peripheral figures who may have been merely used as scapegoats. Speaking directly to his followers, the activist said, "The person Mr Bayo Onanuga posted on his X account is also innocent. They should properly investigate before making arrests. They first accused me, and now they have arrested another person.

" He underscored that while the detained party may ultimately be held accountable if evidence proves culpability, the investigative focus must shift toward uncovering the source of the manipulated recording. "Although the person arrested deserves punishment, they should focus on finding the actual source of the video. They have the facilities to do that," he added, urging authorities to employ their technical capabilities rather than rely on speculation.

VeryDarkMan also suggested that the arrest might have been precipitated by unverified online rumors. He referenced a blogger who had implied that the figure seen in the circulating footage could be responsible, noting that such assertions often fuel hasty police actions without solid proof. The activist warned that the rush to judgment risks undermining the credibility of security agencies and could set a dangerous precedent for future cases involving digital misinformation.

He called for a transparent, forensic analysis of the audio file, the metadata attached to it, and any digital footprints that could point to the genuine source. The episode is part of a broader controversy that erupted after a purported voice note, allegedly featuring President Tinubu, began circulating widely on social networks.

The clip, later identified by experts as a deep‑fake, sparked a wave of public indignation and political debate, with many users questioning the motives behind its creation and distribution. Critics argue that the audio was engineered to manipulate public opinion ahead of key electoral events, while others contend that it reflects a growing vulnerability of political figures to digital sabotage.

In the wake of the incident, several political commentators have called for stricter regulations on the creation and dissemination of synthetic media, urging legislative bodies to develop frameworks that can keep pace with rapidly evolving AI‑driven technologies. Meanwhile, security officials have reiterated their commitment to tracking down the masterminds behind the false recording, stressing that the pursuit of truth must be guided by rigorous evidence rather than the pressure of viral trends.

The case remains open, and the public awaits further clarification on whether the arrested individual will face trial or be released pending a more thorough forensic inquiry.





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