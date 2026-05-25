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VeryDarkMan Denies Sexual Advance Accusation Against Him by Phyna

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VeryDarkMan Denies Sexual Advance Accusation Against Him by Phyna
VerydarkmanPhynaSexual Advance Accusation
📆25/05/2026 14:39:00
📰DailyPostNGR
48 sec. here / 21 min. at publisher
📊News: 89% · Publisher: 59%

Social media critic and influencer, VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the sexual advance accusation levelled against him by former BBNaija winner, Phyna. He questioned if it’s a crime for him as an adult to ask a lady for sex, noting Phyna is not an underage girl. While denying the allegation, VeryDarkMan, who is curious to see Phyna’s alleged evidence, said, "Phyna said that I, VeryDarkMan, wanted to sleep with her. She said she has evidence, I will like to see the evidence first because I have never told Phyna that I wanted to sleep with her. "Number 2, what if I told Phyna that I wanted to sleep with her. Is there a problem with that? Both of us are adults. If I tell you that I want to sleep with you, that would be me seeking your consent. Thank God say, you no talk say I want to rape you or spike your drink so that I can knack you. For you to talk say you get evidence mean say I even asked you. That’s the way it should be done as an adult and thank God say you no be underage. "So, even if VDM talk say he want sleep with you, what is the problem? I’m not married and she’s also not married. So what really is the matter even if I talk am? I no talk am ooo but what if I talk am."

Social media critic and influencer, VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the sexual advance accusation levelled against him by former BBNaija winner, Phyna . Reacting to the controversial allegation in an Instagram video, VeryDarkMan questioned if it’s a crime for him as an adult to ask a lady for sex, noting Phyna is not an underage girl.

While denying the allegation, VeryDarkMan, who is curious to see Phyna’s alleged evidence, said, "Phyna said that I, VeryDarkMan, wanted to sleep with her. She said she has evidence, I will like to see the evidence first because I have never told Phyna that I wanted to sleep with her.

"Number 2, what if I told Phyna that I wanted to sleep with her. Is there a problem with that? Both of us are adults. If I tell you that I want to sleep with you, that would be me seeking your consent.

Thank God say, you no talk say I want to rape you or spike your drink so that I can knack you. For you to talk say you get evidence mean say I even asked you. That’s the way it should be done as an adult and thank God say you no be underage.

"So, even if VDM talk say he want sleep with you, what is the problem? I’m not married and she’s also not married. So what really is the matter even if I talk am? I no talk am ooo but what if I talk am.

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DailyPostNGR /  🏆 11. in NG

Verydarkman Phyna Sexual Advance Accusation Denies Allegation Curious To See Evidence Alleged Evidence Sexual Advance Adult Underage Consent Rape Spike Drink Knack Bbnaija Former Winner Rivers APC Guber Candidate Aide Fires Back At VDM Can’T Trade Words With You

 

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