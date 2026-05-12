VAR Decision in West Ham vs Arsenal Clash Raises Concerns

The controversial VAR decision to disallow Callum Wilson's goal for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has raised concerns among West Ham and will be raised with the Premier Goal Operations Manager (PGMO). BBC Sport understands that West Ham will also request the audio between referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR Darren England. Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes VAR 'did a really good job' in disallowing the goal, but he also expressed his dislike for goalkeepers' advantage inside their own area.

The Hammers had appeared to have dealt a significant blow to the Gunners’ title hopes – as well as boosting their own Premier League survival prospects – when Callum Wilson struck in stoppage time on Sunday.

But after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Pablo on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. West Ham will raise concerns and request further explanation from PGMO following the controversial decision. BBC Sport understands they will also request the audio between referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR Darren England.

The Gunners went on to win 1-0, taking them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and making West Ham’s future that bit more uncertain – as they sit in 18th place. Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes VAR ‘did a really good job’ in disallowing the goal. Despite being satisfied the correct decision was made, Rooney lamented the advantage goalkeepers get inside their own area.

‘I think where VAR is consistent and the referees are consistent – and I hate it – is you go anywhere near the goalkeeper and it’s a foul,’ he said. ‘You go anywhere near the goalkeeper and you give a foul. Throughout my career as a player, I’ve had a dislike for goalkeepers because of that reason.

I think because (…) they can jump with their arms and so they have got a big advantage and normally they come out with their knees and the studs down your back and stuff.





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West Ham Arsenal VAR Callum Wilson Pablo David Raya Premier League Survival Title Goal Foul Advantage Goalkeeper VAR Review Audio Referee VAR Darren England Wayne Rooney Disallow Goal Advantage Goalkeeper VAR Review Audio Referee VAR Darren England Wayne Rooney Disallow Goal

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