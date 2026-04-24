Vanguard Names Dantata and Ojo as Personalities of the Year Amidst a Turbulent 2025

Vanguard newspaper's Board of Editors selected Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata and Olubunmi Ojo as their Personalities of the Year for 2025, acknowledging their contributions to energy affordability and passport reform respectively. The decision came after an unusually challenging selection process, reflecting the socio-political and economic difficulties faced by Nigeria throughout the year.

2025 presented a challenging year for Nigeria , marked by significant socio-political, economic, and security issues that negatively impacted many citizens. The latter half of the year was particularly fraught with anxiety and political maneuvering, exacerbated by frequent defections among politicians, some of which were legally questionable or morally reprehensible.

International scrutiny also intensified, notably with claims from former US President Donald Trump regarding Christian genocide in Nigeria, prompting a belated response from the Nigerian government in terms of ambassadorial appointments. Simultaneously, terrorist attacks continued unabated. Amidst this turbulent backdrop, Vanguard newspaper's Board of Editors undertook its annual selection process for 'Personality of the Year,' a tradition inspired by TIME Magazine's 'Man of the Year' concept from 1927.

The process, typically spanning October and November, involves nominations, rigorous debate, and voting. However, the severity of 2025 led to repeated deferrals of the nominations and debates for four consecutive weeks. The committee, led by a designated Chairman, operated under a system of majority voting, with tie-breaking votes reserved for senior editors only in cases of deadlock. This year, the difficulty in identifying a suitable candidate was exceptionally pronounced, as arguments clashed and nominees were scrutinized intensely.

Concerns ranged from ethnic bias in policies to breaches of public office decorum, and the resurfacing of past controversies for private sector nominees. The process was described as both interesting and grueling, reflecting the complex and often morally ambiguous landscape of Nigerian society.

Ultimately, the editors jointly awarded the 'Personality of the Year' title to Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata, Chairman of MRS, recognizing his significant contributions to energy affordability in the downstream sector and his commitment to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians. MRS currently offers fuel at a lower price point than NNPC and other competitors, directly benefiting consumers.

The second recipient of the award was Olubunmi Ojo, the Minister of Interior, lauded for his effective and sustainable approach to resolving the long-standing passport issuance challenges and his ongoing efforts to digitize the operations of his ministry. These selections represent a recognition of individuals who have demonstrably worked to address critical issues facing the nation, even amidst a year of widespread difficulties and uncertainty. The 2026 Vanguard Economic Discourse will be anchored by a Director of LBS





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Nigeria Vanguard Newspaper Personality Of The Year Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata Olubunmi Ojo Energy Affordability Passport Reform 2025 Review Politics Economy

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