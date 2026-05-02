Valencia Manager Considers Two-Striker System with Sadiq and Duro

Valencia manager Rubén Baraja is weighing the possibility of deploying Umar Sadiq and Hugo Duro together in attack against Atletico Madrid, aiming to boost their offensive capabilities in their fight against relegation in La Liga. The decision hinges on tactical needs and the potential for sustained pressure on the opposition.

Valencia manager Rubén Baraja is contemplating a tactical shift that could see both Umar Sadiq and Hugo Duro leading the attack in their upcoming clash with Atletico Madrid .

This potential move signals a willingness to explore a two-striker system, aiming to bolster Valencia’s offensive capabilities as they fight to avoid relegation in La Liga. Sadiq, who joined Valencia during the winter transfer window, has been steadily improving his form, scoring in consecutive matches against Mallorca and Girona.

These goals have sparked renewed debate about his position in the starting eleven, with his performances demonstrating not only a knack for finding the net but also a valuable physical presence and dynamic movement in the attacking third. Duro, meanwhile, has been a consistent performer for Valencia, registering nine goals in 31 league appearances, providing a reliable attacking outlet throughout the season.

Corberán’s consideration of a two-striker formation stems from a previous encounter with Atletico Madrid where the pairing of Sadiq and Duro proved successful. Reflecting on that match, he stated, “Last year, when we played against Atletico Madrid at home, they both played together, and I liked it. ” However, he stressed that the decision to deploy both forwards will be contingent on the specific demands of the game.

He clarified that the choice isn’t based on preference but rather on tactical necessity, emphasizing that having two dedicated strikers can be particularly advantageous when Valencia is aiming to exert sustained pressure on their opponents.

“Having two pure strikers is interesting when the team are putting a lot of pressure on the opposition,” he explained. “It’s important sometimes to use players who help with the build-up play and the attack. ” Beyond Sadiq and Duro, Valencia also has Lucas Beltrán, a versatile forward who operates in a more hybrid role, bridging the gap between midfield and attack. Corberán described Beltrán as a “number 9.5,” highlighting his tendency to drift into attacking midfield positions.

He differentiated Beltrán’s style from that of Sadiq and Duro, emphasizing the variety of attacking options at his disposal. The manager’s assessment suggests a careful consideration of the strengths and weaknesses of each player, aiming to select a lineup that best suits the challenges posed by Atletico Madrid. The decision ultimately rests on finding the optimal balance between offensive firepower and defensive solidity.

For Sadiq, this presents an opportunity to capitalize on his recent momentum and cement his place in the starting lineup. For Duro, it’s about maintaining his consistency as a goal-scoring threat. And for Corberán, it’s a strategic puzzle, seeking the right combination to unlock Atletico Madrid’s defense while preserving defensive stability. The upcoming match is crucial for Valencia’s survival in La Liga, and Corberán’s tactical choices will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the outcome





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Valencia Umar Sadiq Hugo Duro La Liga Rubén Baraja Atletico Madrid

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