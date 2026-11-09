Adamawa commissioner orders illegal motor parks to vacate immediately

Adamawa State Commissioner for Transportation Wunfe has directed illegal motor park operators to vacate their locations immediately and relocate to government-approved parks, while announcing plans for a central motor park and 10 additional CNG-powered buses.

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Transportation, Wunfe, has directed illegal motor park operators across the state to vacate their locations with immediate effect and relocate to government-approved parks.

She gave the directive during an interaction with journalists at her office in Yola. The commissioner stressed that the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal motor park operations. She maintained that the government neither supports nor encourages unauthorised motor parks and warned that such activities would not be allowed to continue. Wunfe said the crackdown is coming as the state intensifies efforts to strengthen security and regulate transportation activities.

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Illegal Motor Parks Undermine Security And Traffic Management

She explained that illegal parks undermine both security and proper traffic management across Adamawa State. She disclosed that the government had requested the establishment of a central motor park to coordinate and monitor the movement of vehicles entering and leaving the state. According to her, the proposed central park would help improve transportation management and curb security challenges by ensuring proper monitoring of vehicular movements.

The commissioner also revealed that the government had approved the addition of 10 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses to ease transportation difficulties across the state. She said the buses would help cushion the effects of rising transport costs on residents. On security, Wunfe emphasised the need to strengthen security arrangements within the transportation sector. She noted that adequate manpower would be required to effectively monitor and regulate motor park activities across the state.

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She expressed concern over the shortage of personnel in the Ministry of Transportation, saying additional manpower was needed to enable the ministry to discharge its responsibilities effectively. She called for support to address the staffing gaps. In his response, the Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel, Ibrahim Kado, commended the commissioner for addressing issues of concern to journalists. He also praised her for providing clarification on the ministry's activities and for maintaining an open line of communication with the media.

Ministry Committed To Ensuring Free Vehicle Movement

The commissioner assured journalists that the ministry remained committed to removing existing obstacles in the transportation sector. She said the ministry would ensure the free movement of vehicles across the state as the year draws to a close. Wunfe reiterated that the government's priority is safe, orderly and well-regulated transportation for all residents. She urged operators to comply with the directive and relocate to approved parks without delay.