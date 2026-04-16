UTME Candidate Denied Entry Over Hijab in Ibadan, JAMB Intervenes

A candidate for the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ibadan was initially prevented from taking her exam due to wearing a Hijab. The incident at the Esther Oshinkoya Computer Based Centre led to arguments until JAMB intervened, allowing the candidate to sit for the test and reprimanding the NSCDC official involved. JAMB affirmed its commitment to religious freedom and non-discrimination during examinations.

A notable incident unfolded in Ibadan on Thursday when a candidate scheduled for the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ) was initially barred from entering the examination hall. The event transpired early Thursday morning at the Esther Oshinkoya Computer Based Centre, located on Eleyele Road in Ibadan. The UTME , administered by the Joint Matriculation Examination Board ( JAMB ), commenced nationwide on Thursday.

However, at this particular centre in Ibadan, a candidate was prevented from accessing the examination venue by an official from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC). The NSCDC official cited the candidate's attire, a Hijab, as the reason for denial. This refusal sparked considerable debate and arguments between the candidate's parents and some officials present at the venue.

Reports indicate that the NSCDC official instructed the student to remove her Hijab, an order that the accompanying parents vehemently contested, deeming it unlawful. The situation was eventually de-escalated and normalcy restored to the examination centre following the intervention of several stakeholders.

One parent, who preferred to remain anonymous, voiced strong disapproval of the NSCDC official's actions. They issued a statement alerting the public, the Muslim community, JAMB authorities, and human rights organizations to what they described as an ongoing violation. The parent emphasized that candidates wearing Hijabs were being forced to remove them before being permitted to take their JAMB exams at this specific centre, characterizing it as a direct infringement on the candidates' constitutional right to freedom of religion and contrary to JAMB's own established guidelines which permit the wearing of Hijab during examinations.

In response to the incident, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Public Communication Adviser for JAMB, confirmed that the examination board had intervened. Speaking to DAILY POST, he stated that the candidate had been allowed to proceed with her examination and that the involved officer had been reprimanded. Dr. Benjamin further clarified in a telephone conversation that JAMB maintains a strict policy of non-discrimination against any individual based on their religious affiliation.

He asserted that a clear directive has been issued stating that no candidate adhering to their religious attire should be denied rights or subjected to harassment. He explained that JAMB headquarters, while monitoring the examination process, observed the situation and took immediate action to address it with the NSCDC. Dr. Benjamin suggested that the instructions from higher authorities within the NSCDC might not have been effectively communicated to the lower ranks of the agency.

He confirmed that the candidate was actively taking her examination as of the time of the report and acknowledged that her rights were unfortunately breached, stating that this was contrary to JAMB's established protocols. He stressed that the officer's actions were regrettable and did not align with JAMB's procedures.





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