USTDA to Deploy U.S.-Made Wireless Infrastructure in Nigeria, West Africa

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has partnered with Massachusetts-based Vanu Inc. to deploy U.S.-made wireless infrastructure in Nigeria and other three West African countries. The deployment aims to address the urban-rural connectivity gap and provide millions of West Africans with faster, more reliable mobile access.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency ( USTDA ) has partnered with Massachusetts-based Vanu Inc. to deploy U.S.-made wireless infrastructure in Nigeria and other three West Africa n countries.

The deployment aims to address the urban-rural connectivity gap and provide millions of West Africans with faster, more reliable mobile access. A feasibility study will be conducted to install approximately 1,500 turnkey mobile communications base stations in Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria. The project aims to unlock widespread, affordable, and trusted internet access in off-grid communities across West Africa, creating export opportunities and supporting economic activity in those areas.

The study will evaluate existing network infrastructure, analyze market conditions, assess legal and regulatory frameworks, and develop a financing plan. Vanu Inc. will deploy their trusted U.S. wireless solutions, network management systems, and other digital infrastructure throughout the project. The deployment of American-made mobile base stations will benefit millions of West Africans by providing faster, more reliable mobile access, supporting economic activity in offline areas





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USTDA Vanu Inc. Wireless Infrastructure West Africa Connectivity Gap Economic Activity Economic Growth Manufacturing Export Opportunities West African Market Opportunities

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