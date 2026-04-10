Usman Kamfani Jibrin Assumes Duty as New Yobe State Police Commissioner

The Yobe State Police Command has welcomed Usman Kamfani Jibrin as its new Commissioner of Police. The announcement, made via a statement, detailed CP Jibrin's background, extensive experience in the Nigeria Police Force, and his commitment to professional policing, protection of lives and property, and strengthened collaboration with communities. He replaces AIG Emmanuel Ado who has been posted to a higher position. The new CP brings with him a wealth of experience gained through service in various states across Nigeria and most recently served as Commissioner of Police Welfare at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Yobe State Police Command has announced the assumption of duty by Usman Kamfani Jibrin as the 34th Commissioner of Police (CP) of the state. This announcement was made public through a statement released on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim.

The statement formally introduced CP Jibrin and confirmed his taking over the leadership from the former Commissioner of Police, AIG Emmanuel Ado, who has been reassigned to a higher-ranking position within the Nigeria Police Force. The Command conveyed a message of transition and a new chapter in the state’s security apparatus with this change of guard. This signifies a pivotal moment as the state welcomes a new leader at the helm of its law enforcement operations, setting the stage for potential shifts in strategies and approaches to addressing the prevailing security challenges.\CP Jibrin’s background and extensive experience within the Nigeria Police Force were also detailed in the official statement. A native of Illela Local Government Area in Sokoto State, he joined the Force in 1994 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Course 18). His career spans over three decades, during which he has served in a diverse range of roles across the nation. This includes operational, investigative, and administrative capacities, offering him a broad perspective on the challenges and nuances inherent in policing a large and diverse country like Nigeria. He brings to Yobe State a wealth of practical experience and a deep understanding of police procedures and community relations. The statement highlighted that CP Jibrin has served in numerous states including Enugu, Delta, Kaduna, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. This wide exposure has allowed him to accumulate valuable insights into various policing environments, equipping him with a unique ability to adapt and respond to the specific security needs of different communities. Before his posting to Yobe State, he served as the Commissioner of Police, Research and Planning and prior to that held the position of Commissioner of Police Welfare at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, further demonstrating his capabilities and leadership skills within the force.\In the concluding portion of the statement, the Yobe State Police Command extended assurances to the residents of the state regarding the new Commissioner's commitment to upholding law and order. The Command pledged that CP Jibrin is dedicated to fostering professional policing practices, with a primary focus on the protection of lives and property throughout the state. Furthermore, the statement emphasized the importance of collaboration, indicating that CP Jibrin intends to strengthen partnerships with local communities and other security stakeholders. This approach underscores a commitment to a community-based policing model. The goal is to build trust, share information, and work together to prevent crime and maintain overall peace and security across Yobe State. The Command's reassurance underscores the importance of public trust and cooperation in ensuring effective law enforcement and creating a safe environment for all residents. The anticipated collaborative approach signals a proactive stance aimed at proactively addressing security issues and fostering a safer and more secure environment for everyone living in the state





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Yobe State Police Commissioner Of Police Usman Kamfani Jibrin Security Nigeria

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