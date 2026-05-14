Usman Alkali Baba Withdraws From APC Governorship Race in Yobe State

A former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has withdrawn from the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Yobe State. He was among six APC governorship aspirants who had earlier rejected the emergence of Baba Malam Wali as consensus candidate and insisted on the conduct of direct primaries in line with the Electoral Act 2026 and APC guidelines.

A former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba , has withdrawn from the race for the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) governorship ticket in Yobe State . The retired police boss was among six APC governorship aspirants who had earlier rejected the emergence of Baba Malam Wali as consensus candidate and insisted on the conduct of direct primaries in line with the Electoral Act 2026 and APC guidelines.

Baba noted in the statement that, he decided to withdraw from the contest after series of consultations with Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni as well as Borno State elders, among others. According to him, the decision was a voluntary one for the interest of party unity, stability and progress of the state.

Having made this decision, we have to but urge our teaming supporters to remain calm, law-abiding and continue to support our great party, the APC, as well as the eventual gubernatorial candidate





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APC Usman Alkali Baba Yobe State Governorship Consensus Candidate Direct Primaries Electoral Act 2026 APC Guidelines Consultations Withdrawal Interest Of Party Unity Stability Progress Of The State Team Supporters Great Party Eventual Gubernatorial Candidate

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