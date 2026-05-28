USCIRF Report Alleges Collusion Between Nigerian Security Forces and Fulani Militias in Religious Violence

A 2026 report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom accuses elements of the Nigerian Army and Police of collaborating with Fulani militias in attacks and kidnappings targeting religious communities, especially in the north and central regions. The report highlights obstacles such as government censorship and conflicting narratives that impede analysis, notes multiple factors including religion driving the violence, and urges U.S. legislative action against lobbying for blacklisted governments. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has directed the Pentagon to prioritize protection of Christians from ISIS-linked groups in Nigeria, leading to the elimination of a senior ISIS commander.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom ( USCIRF ) has released a report alleging collaboration between Nigeria n security forces and Fulani militias in attacks and abductions, particularly targeting religious communities in northern and central Nigeria .

The May 2026 report, titled Non-state Violators of Religious Freedom in Nigeria: Fulani Militants, claims that some personnel from the Nigerian Army and Police may be linked to incidents involving kidnappings and violent assaults. USCIRF suggests that the opaque nature of ransom negotiations and possible collusion between criminals and security operatives have obscured the fates of many kidnapping victims.

The commission also points to government censorship and conflicting media narratives as obstacles to properly analyzing the motives and identities of armed groups. While opinions differ on the root causes-ranging from environmental and economic pressures to a targeted campaign against non-Muslims, especially Christians-the report asserts that religion is often a factor. USCIRF calls on the U.S. Congress to bar lobbying compensation for governments blacklisted for religious freedom violations.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed that President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to prioritize protecting Nigerian Christians from ISIS-linked groups, a move that reportedly contributed to the elimination of a top ISIS commander in Nigeria





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USCIRF Nigerian Army Nigerian Police Fulani Militias Religious Freedom Kidnappings Nigeria ISIS Trump Administration Pete Hegseth

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