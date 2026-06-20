USA and Brazil Advance to World Cup Knockout Stage with Convincing Wins

The USA and Brazil have both secured passage into the round of 32 at the World Cup, each posting impressive victories in their final group matches. The Americans beat Australia 2-0 to top Group D, while Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 to finish leaders in Group C. Morocco also won to keep their hopes alive.

The United States secured their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle on Friday.

Goals from an own goal by Cameron Burgess and a late first-half header by Alex Freeman ensured a comfortable win for Mauricio Pochettino's side. This result follows their impressive 4-1 win over Paraguay in the opening match, marking a strong start for the co-hosts. With one group game remaining, the USA could finish top of Group D depending on the outcome of Turkey's match against Paraguay. Coach Pochettino praised the team's performance, highlighting their dominance against a tough opponent.

Meanwhile, Australia's coach Tony Popovic lamented his team's flat start, citing soft goals conceded and a lack of energy. In Group C, Brazil booked their spot in the last 32 with a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. Matheus Cunha scored twice and Vinicius Junior added a third to secure a one-sided victory that eliminated Haiti from the tournament.

The match was overshadowed by an apparent injury to Raphinha, who left in the 40th minute after a challenge. Brazil now share four points with Morocco but lead on goal difference. Morocco themselves claimed their first win of the tournament, defeating Scotland 1-0 thanks to an early strike by Ismael Saibari. The result leaves Scotland needing a positive result against Brazil in their final group game to advance.

Scotland's John McGinn acknowledged the challenge posed by Brazil but insisted his team must perform at their best to progress. In a separate development, Iranian football officials protested what they termed unfair travel restrictions imposed during the tournament, describing the situation as a "dark point" in World Cup history.

Hedayat Mombeyni of the Iranian federation stated they would file a complaint with FIFA, arguing that limitations on flying from Tijuana to Los Angeles ahead of their match against Belgium could harm their performance. These incidents capped a day of high stakes and intense emotion across the tournament as the group stage nears its conclusion





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