US Warns It Is 'More Than Capable' of Resuming War with Iran as Deal Hangs in Balance

The United States warns it can restart war with Iran if needed, as President Trump insists on red lines including no nuclear weapons and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic efforts continue amid regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and Lebanon.

The United States issued a stark warning on Saturday, asserting its capability to resume hostilities with Iran if necessary. This came after President Donald Trump reiterated that any peace deal must adhere to his firm red lines, foremost among them that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

The White House had previously indicated that Trump was nearing a decision on an initial agreement, following weeks of mixed signals and delicate negotiations. However, Tehran denied that any final deal had been reached to end the Middle East conflict that has significantly impacted the global economy. US sources had informed AFP that the deal was awaiting Trump's approval, but after a two-hour meeting in the White House Situation Room on Friday, no decision had been made.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, speaking at a major Asia defense summit in Singapore on Saturday, underscored that Washington could restart the war if it chose to. He stated that the US is more than capable of recommencing operations, with stockpiles both in the region and globally well-suited for such a contingency, thanks to a balanced mix of advanced and plentiful munitions.

This sentiment was echoed by US Central Command, which posted on X that American forces remain present and vigilant across the region. The diplomatic efforts, mediated by Pakistan, were cast into doubt earlier in the week following US strikes on the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and retaliatory fire from Iran. Despite this, diplomacy continued, including parallel negotiations to halt fighting in Lebanon-a condition Iran has insisted upon for any formal end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces had advanced further, even as military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon met at the Pentagon. Trump outlined his priorities in a social media post, emphasizing that any deal must include Iran's commitment to never develop nuclear weapons and the reopening of the blockaded Strait of Hormuz maritime route.

A White House official told AFP that President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei pushed back, stating that the Islamic republic abandoned the language of 'must' 47 years ago.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, expressed Iran's readiness to achieve a 'dignified framework' to end the war, according to state news agency IRNA. Trump also stated that Tehran would remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz and end its closure with no tolls, while the US would lift its parallel blockade of Iranian ports.

The two countries would coordinate on removing and destroying Iran's enriched uranium, with no money exchanged until further notice. However, Iran's Fars news agency cited sources demanding the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets before moving to the next phase. They also refuted Trump's comments on the toll-free reopening of Hormuz, claiming no such clause exists in the agreement, and dismissed the notion of destroying nuclear material as baseless.

A resident of Tonekabon, north of Tehran, expressed skepticism, noting that both sides are speaking in a way to satisfy their supporters, making it unclear who is telling the truth. Additionally, Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces had advanced beyond a river about 30 kilometers north of the Lebanon-Israel frontier. Hezbollah claimed attacks on northern Israel and Israeli troops near the Beaufort fortress.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, supposed to take effect on April 17, has never been observed, with both sides accusing each other of violations. Lebanon was drawn into the war in early March when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli attacks, prompting Israeli strikes and a ground invasion. Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon began in April, with a fourth round expected in Washington following the meeting of military delegations





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Iran Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz Israel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atiku warns against interference in ADC affairs after winning primaryFormer Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has warned that any attempt by President Bola Tinubu's administration, the Independent National Electoral Commission, or the judiciary to interfere in the affairs of the African Democratic Congress will be strongly resisted. Atiku issued the warning after he was declared winner of the ADC presidential primary election, having polled 1,846,370 votes. He alleged that the government and INEC continue to undermine the ADC, even attempting to deregister it. Atiku also criticized Nigeria's worsening economic situation, rising insecurity, nepotism, and political intolerance.

Read more »

UN Warns Near-Record Global Temperatures Expected Through 2030, Likely Breaching 1.5C ThresholdA new UN report warns that global average temperatures will likely remain at or near record levels for the next five years, with a 75% chance that the five-year mean from 2026-2030 will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Read more »

Gov Fintiri warns APC members against anti-party activities amid primary election disputesAgainst widespread allegations of imposition of candidates in the primary elections of the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Read more »

Presidency warns Nigerians against deepfake videos, religious disinformationThe Nation Newspaper Presidency warns Nigerians against deepfake videos, religious disinformation

Read more »