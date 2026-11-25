Retiring Justice Uwani Abba-Aji confirms US visa restrictions on Supreme Court panel members. This diplomatic sanction highlights ongoing concerns over controversial election rulings.

Retiring Justice Uwani Abba-Aji has confirmed that the United States maintains active visa restrictions against members of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. These sanctions target specific justices who served on controversial judicial panels, marking a severe diplomatic rebuke of the nation's highest court. The revelation exposes significant tensions between Nigerian judicial authority and international standards for electoral integrity.

Details of the Diplomatic Sanctions

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji disclosed these restrictions during her valedictory session at the Supreme Court. She stated that a travel ban to the United States was imposed on all members of a specific judicial panel. This ban remains in effect today, according to the retiring justice. The sanctions serve as a tangible consequence of domestic legal decisions that drew sharp international criticism.

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Abba-Aji noted that her tenure involved challenges that required standing firm on justice. She described one specific judgement as widely misinterpreted by the public and media. Despite this characterization, the US authorities maintained their stance on the visa restrictions. The persistence of these travel bans indicates serious grounds for concern regarding judicial conduct.

Controversial 2023 Senatorial Election Rulings

The US visa restrictions appear linked to rulings on the 2023 senatorial elections. The Supreme Court approved the senatorial tickets of Godswill Akpabio and Ahmad Lawan. Both politicians had contested the All Progressives Congress presidential primaries in 2022. They later sought senatorial positions in Akwa Ibom North-West and Yobe North respectively.

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The Electoral Act 2022 prohibits candidates from participating in multiple primary elections within one cycle. The Supreme Court overturned earlier decisions using jurisdictional and procedural arguments. This legal maneuvering allowed both Akpabio and Lawan to secure their tickets. The outcome reinforced public suspicion that political figures receive special judicial accommodation.

Imo State Governorship Election Dispute

Further scrutiny surrounds the January 14, 2020 Imo State governorship judgement. A seven-member Supreme Court panel included Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and Justice Uwani Abba-Aji. The court overturned the election of Peoples Democratic Party candidate Emeka Ihedioha. Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner instead.

Hope Uzodimma initially placed fourth in the initial election count. The Supreme Court validated his victory by adding 213,295 votes from 388 polling units. These votes were derived from documents tendered by a police witness. The Independent National Electoral Commission reportedly disowned these documents. The court ignored the decisions of both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Impact on Electoral Democracy and Jurisprudence

The 2020 ruling raised fundamental questions about judicial overreach in electoral matters. The Supreme Court assumed responsibility for sorting and counting election results. This intervention challenged the role of independent electoral authorities. The court should have directed authorities to establish authentic figures according to law.

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When Emeka Ihedioha sought a review of the judgement, the application was dismissed. The late Justice Centus Nweze issued a dissenting opinion warning that the decision would haunt electoral jurisprudence. His prediction highlights the long-term damage to public confidence in democratic processes.

Orji Kalu Case and Judicial Accountability

The Orji Kalu case further illustrates these judicial controversies. On May 8, 2020, the Supreme Court set aside a twelve-year prison sentence. Former Abia State Governor Orji Kalu was charged with N7.1 billion money laundering. A High Court and the Court of Appeal had previously upheld his conviction.

The Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge lacked jurisdiction due to elevation. The court ordered a retrial for the former governor. These decisions contribute to a cynical belief that elections are preliminary battles. The real contest often shifts to the courtrooms, undermining the sanctity of the ballot.