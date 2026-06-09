The United States is calling for international cooperation to halt the spread of Ebola, implementing travel bans and setting up treatment centers, while facing protests in Kenya over its containment measures ahead of the World Cup.

Two nurses in their PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) use a foaming disinfectant in a decontamination chamber after taking in a patient with a highly infectious disease such as Ebola, during a simulation at the special isolation ward of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Charite Virchow hospital in Berlin on June 9, 2026.

The United States, preparing for a wave of World Cup visitors, is urging other nations to intensify efforts to stop the spread of Ebola, including through travel restrictions. A State Department official, speaking anonymously, emphasized that the United States has stepped up and now the world must do more, stating that other countries must do their part to ensure the outbreak does not spread further.

The official called for more funding to address the outbreak and for implementing commonsense restrictions on travel from the affected area. The outbreak was first identified last month in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with cases subsequently reported in neighboring Uganda. The administration of President Donald Trump has vowed to block the virus from entering the United States, including by setting up an Ebola treatment centre in Kenya for American citizens.

However, that project has sparked mass protests in Kenya, with at least one person shot dead on Tuesday in clashes with police, amid opposition to bringing potential carriers into the country. The digital news outlet Axios reported that the Trump administration has pressured European countries to enact stricter travel restrictions over the virus.

The State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to discuss US and European coordination and response efforts to the Ebola outbreak. Spokesperson Thomas Piggott stated that the department's highest priority is protecting the health of the American people and preventing this Ebola outbreak from reaching US shores. The United States has banned non-Americans who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days from visiting.

For the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada and kicking off Thursday, the DR Congo team is not expected to be impacted by the ban as they have been training in Europe for weeks. However, the team's warm-up match against Chile on Tuesday was moved from a city in Spain to France due to public concerns over the virus





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Ebola Outbreak United States Travel Ban World Cup 2026 Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Kenya Protests Trump Administration Marco Rubio Ursula Von Der Leyen European Coordination

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