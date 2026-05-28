US Treasury Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, Disrupting Revenue for Weapons Programs and Nuclear Ambitions

The United States Treasury has announced sanctions against Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, targeting the agency that collects fees for traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The move is aimed at disrupting the regime’s access to funds for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies, and nuclear ambitions. The sanctions extend the threat to anyone paying the fees, as they may be providing support to and receiving services from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, thereby exposing them to sanctions risk. The US has succeeded in depriving Tehran of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of revenue, and tensions between the US and Iran have escalated, with US and Iranian forces observing a ceasefire since April 8 while diplomats push for a negotiated settlement.

The United States Treasury announced sanctions against Iran ’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority , targeting the agency that collects fees for traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The move was made to disrupt the regime’s access to funds for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies, and nuclear ambitions. The sanctions extend the threat to anyone paying the fees, as they may be providing support to and receiving services from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, thereby exposing them to sanctions risk. The US has succeeded in depriving Tehran of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of revenue.

In a post to X on May 20, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority issued a map defining its ‘regulatory jurisdiction,’ demarcating red lines on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz that require Iran’s authorization for passage. Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated, with US and Iranian forces observing a ceasefire since April 8 while diplomats push for a negotiated settlement.

The war began after the United States and Israel attacked the Islamic Republic on February 28, and saw Iran respond with missile and drone attacks across the region





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Persian Gulf Strait Authority Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Sanctions Strait Of Hormuz Global Maritime Trade Economic Fury Revolutionary Guards Tens Of Billions Of Dollars’ Worth Of Revenue Tension Between US And Iran War Diplomats Ceasefire Strikes On Iranian Targets Red Lines On Both Sides Of The Strait Of Hormu Iranian Targets Royal Thai Navy Smoke Rising From The Thai Bulk Carrier ‘Mayur

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Strikes Iranian Missile Sites in Defense of WarshipsThe United States conducted self‑defense strikes on Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz to protect its naval forces, following repeated Iranian attacks. The action comes amid stalled negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over a memorandum of understanding that could gradually reopen the strait.

Read more »

Treasury: Why digital insight now a strategic imperativeDiscover why digital insight is now a strategic imperative for corporate treasurers navigating volatility, risk, and liquidity challenges. Enhance treasury

Read more »

Oil Prices Crash Amid Hopes of Deal on Iran Ceasefire and Strait of HormuzOil prices crashed on Wednesday after Iranian state television broadcast details of a proposal to extend Iran's ceasefire with the US and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes of a deal. The report suggested an agreement had not been finalized, but if a memorandum of understanding were agreed upon, Iran would restore shipping through the strait to prewar levels within a month. The US would also lift a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Read more »

JUST IN: US Military Carries Out Fresh Strikes in Iran [VIDEO]The U.S. military has conducted fresh overnight strikes in Iran, targeting a military facility and intercepting four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official told reporters on Wednesday.

Read more »