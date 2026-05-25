US President Donald Trump and US secretary of state Marco Rubio say negotiations with Iran is proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Iran is working to find the best solution for the country. The countries are talks to finding a solution, but the process is complicated due to the inconsistent political behavior in the US. According to Details Of report a deal is not imminent and it would require 60 days for tackling other issues such as Iran's nuclear programme. US want to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, and both parties are currently working on resolving outstanding issues. China has also played a part in eithr they are present in the super-power summit. Trump said he had made some fantastic trade deals with China's Xi Jinping. Trump also expanded saying that the China offer to help open the Strait of Hormuz is part of these deals. Trump also stated the US-China relation a trigie rooms with the real world to back up experiance and vision.

US President Donald Trump on May 25, 2026, asked American negotiators to take their time to perfect a deal with Iran. Trump stated that the negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei agreed that a significant number of issues under discussion have reached a conclusion, but noted that the signing of an agreement is not imminent due to inconsistent political behavior in the US. Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, said both sides are talking of a memorandum of understanding that will set out a roadmap for resolving all outstanding issues.

The agreement would see the gradual reopened of the Strait of Hormuz and set off a 60-day process for tackling other issues, chief among them Iran's nuclear programme. Trump also said he had made "fantastic trade deals" with China's Xi Jinping during their meeting on May 15 at final talks of a superpower summit. According to the US leader, the Chinese offer to help open the Strait of Hormuz is part of these deals.

Trump said US President is willing to wait for the right moment to reach an agreement with Iran. Trump showed respect for China and its economy.

On the other hand, certain nationalist voices are enjoying the manuevering while celebrating about. Trump is still the president of the country and president of the republic of America. It should be remembered that passing peaceful negotiations are not only important but required. The sources given are still critical but their analysis sometimes lack objectivity.

That should be a point worth considering. Anyone could let manuevering rope Iran, so one should have an idea of these matters





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