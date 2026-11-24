The US Department of Homeland Security has added 24 Nigerians to its worst of the worst deportation list, bringing the total to 157 over alleged crimes including fraud, money laundering, drug offenses, identity theft and child cruelty.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has added 24 Nigerians to its list of foreign nationals facing removal from the country, bringing the total number to 157.

The individuals were listed over alleged offences including fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft and child cruelty. The department did not disclose when they would be deported or their immigration status. Being named on the list does not, on its own, establish that they have been convicted of the offences.

Also read Nigerians Firmly Behind APC Despite Criticism And Insults — Yari

DHS Updates Worst of the Worst Register

On Monday, the DHS updated its worst of the worst register, a list that highlights immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials who face deportation after engaging in serious criminal activity. The suspects face allegations ranging from drug and weapons offences, rape and murder, fraud, and the misuse or theft of public benefits.

Most of the Nigerian suspects on the list were accused of fraud by wire and mail, money laundering, identity theft, sexual assault, peddling of illegal drugs including cocaine, weapons offences, and crimes against children. The DHS said the arrests were part of the department's efforts to fulfil President Donald Trump's promise of removing the worst of the worst criminal aliens from the US. The worst of the worst register only lists arrested individuals who are yet to be convicted.

Advertisement

In Ogun State, the Police Special Fraud Unit has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters during a raid on an alleged internet fraud training centre, popularly called a Yahoo academy, in Abeokuta. Police said they recovered suspected human remains, charms, blood-stained fetish items, 11 iPhones, three Samsung phones and eight laptops. The alleged leader of the operation, Goriola Oluwaseun Olanrewaju, also known as Update, remains at large.

Lagos Court Orders Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

Meanwhile, a Lagos State High Court has ordered Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to appear before it on November 26 to show cause in the ongoing leadership dispute at the Fountain of Life Church. The order followed an application by the church's trustees to serve him with court processes through substituted means, including newspaper publication and electronic channels. An earlier ruling restrained him from presenting himself as the church's senior pastor and spiritual head.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress have accused authorities in Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Gombe and Ekiti states of restricting their access to public campaign venues and advertising spaces. The APC and some state governments have denied the allegations. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has also accused the Federal Government of intimidating ADC members following reported arrests in Kaduna.

Wuraola Alake, daughter of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has married her partner, Wasem Yaji, at a traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos. The Sunday event at the Eko Convention Centre attracted several dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.