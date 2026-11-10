US House Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Persecution of Christians in Nigeria

The US House Foreign Affairs Africa Sub-committee will hold its 14th hearing on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria on Thursday, November 12, examining religious violence and the Nigerian government's response.

The US House Foreign Affairs Africa Sub-committee will hold a congressional hearing on Thursday, November 12, on Nigeria's efforts to protect Christians and address insecurity in the Middle Belt.

The hearing, titled One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt, was announced in a statement by the office of Sub-committee Chairman Chris Smith on Monday. The hearing will examine religious violence by extremist groups, including Boko Haram, and the Nigerian government's response to attacks on vulnerable communities. It will assess measures taken by the Federal Government to address religious persecution and bring perpetrators of violence to justice.

Also read Nigeria Urges UAE To Support $25bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

US Steps To Ensure Nigerian Action

It will also examine steps the United States can take to ensure Nigerian authorities address and prevent violence against Christians and non-radical Muslim communities. Smith, a Republican representative from New Jersey who chairs the sub-committee, will lead his 14th congressional hearing on what his office described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Other members of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Sub-committee are expected to participate.

The first panel will feature Frank Garcia, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and Riley Barnes, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour. The second panel will comprise Nina Shea, Senior Fellow and Director of the Centre for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute; Ryan Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Open Doors US; and Oge Onubogu, Director and Senior Fellow of the Africa Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Advertisement

The hearing will begin at 11 a.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube. Smith has been one of several US lawmakers pushing allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria. US President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over allegations of Christian persecution.

Military Cooperation After Islamic State Strike

That designation came before the United States carried out a military strike against Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria on Christmas Day. Nigeria and the United States have since strengthened military cooperation, including the deployment of 200 US troops to train Nigerian military personnel in counterterrorism operations. The hearing is expected to scrutinize how far those and other measures have gone in protecting vulnerable communities and holding attackers accountable.