US President Trump Insists on Meeting Conditions for Iran Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his stance on making a peace deal with Iran, insisting that any agreement must meet all his conditions. The White House official revealed that President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. The development comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, with both countries engaging in a war of words over the past few months.

US President Donald Trump will only make a peace deal with Iran if it meets all his conditions, a White House official told AFP after the US leader huddled with aides to discuss a possible agreement.

The Situation Room meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, concluded with President Trump reaffirming his stance on the matter. According to the White House official, President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. This means that any agreement reached with Iran must adhere to the US leader's demands, which are yet to be disclosed in full.

The White House official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitive nature of the negotiations. The development comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, with both countries engaging in a war of words over the past few months. The situation has sparked concerns among global leaders, with many calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In related news, the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was scheduled to take place on the same day, was cancelled due to the shooting incident that occurred at the event. The incident has left many in shock, with the White House condemning the attack as a senseless act of violence. The US President has since spoken out against the incident, calling for calm and urging the public to remain vigilant.

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