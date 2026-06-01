US President Donald Trump's Second State Visit to the UK: Starmer Meets Trump at Chequers

The news text highlights the second state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK, where he meets with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers. The visit is described as serious and focused on wide-ranging talks.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gestures during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump (unseen) following their meeting at Chequers , in Aylesbury , central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President's second State Visit .

After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the UK takes a serious turn on Thursday when he is hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP





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US President Donald Trump UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer State Visit Chequers Aylesbury UK-US Relations US-UK Talks

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