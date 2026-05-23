US President Donald Trump releases draft agreement on Iran deal, subject to finalization

President Trump announces the negotiation of a draft agreement with Iran, stating that it largely includes opening the Strait of Hormuz, although the draft is subject to finalization.

US President Donald Trump said that Iran and the US had 'largely negotiated' a deal that included opening the Strait of Hormuz but the draft was 'subject to finalisation'.

It's important to note that the draft refers to a proposed agreement while the final version would require signing. The draft was released by President Trump through his Truth Social platform. The draft doesn't mention any details about the agreement, but the participants are described as being 'the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries'.

President Trump emphasized that the agreement was still subject to finalization, so it's crucial to stay updated on any potential changes or developments in the final version. The news is further updated with information on Nigerians being able to invest up to ₦2.5 million on premium domains and potentially earning up to ₦17-₦25 million in US Dollars. The Punch Newspaper also provides information on seeking evidence of clients who have previously made a profit from the premium domain investment opportunity.

Also read about how a failed relationship made a person freeze her eggs





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