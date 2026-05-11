US President Donald Trump Rejects Iran's Conditions for Ending Middle East Conflict, Escalating Tensions

United States President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's latest conditions for ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, describing Tehran's response to Washington's peace proposal as 'totally unacceptable.' Trump made the remark on Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform, escalating fears of renewed hostilities after weeks of diplomatic negotiations.

United States President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest conditions for ending the Middle East conflict, describing Tehran 's response as ' totally unacceptable ' and escalating fears of renewed hostilities.

Trump made the remark on Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform, citing United States' peace proposal but without providing details of Iran's counterproposal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained a defiant tone, insisting the country would not surrender despite ongoing diplomatic talks





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US President Donald Trump Middle East Conflict Iran's Response Peace Proposal Totally Unacceptable Ongoing Diplomatic Talks Tehran Islamic Republic Of Iran Lebanon Strait Of Hormuz Global Oil Shipping Route Pakistan Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi Iranian Lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei Droning Incidents United Arab Emirates Kuwait Qatar American Vessels And Military Bases International Concern Reality Of Nuclear Material

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