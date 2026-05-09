Nigeria and the United States have stepped up their efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and regional stability following a series of high-level meetings between Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and top officials of the U.S. government in Washington.

US officials commend Nigeria ’s leadership role in regional peace efforts : After a three-day working visit by Nigeria ’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to the United States, both countries have stepped up efforts to deepen the bilateral cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and regional stability .

Ribadu met with top officials of the U.S. government, including U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance and Acting National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The NSA conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s longstanding strategic partnership with the U.S. during the visit. Ribadu emphasized the need for sustained international collaboration in tackling growing security threats across West Africa and the Sahel region.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the engagements provided an opportunity for both countries to review the current state of relations and strengthen collaboration in counterterrorism, defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional security, and democratic governance. Ribadu further underscored Nigeria’s regional security role, emphasizing its commitment to working with international partners in promoting peace, stability, democratic governance, and economic development across Africa





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