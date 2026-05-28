The US military operation in Nigeria has been framed as an effort to protect Christians from ISIS, but the reality on the ground is more complex. The crisis in Nigeria's North-east and Lake Chad island is driven by overlapping factors, including ethnic and economic tensions. The US and Nigeria have established a joint working group to address the crisis, but the operation has been marred by controversy and misinformation.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope. President Trump's order to protect Nigeria n Christians led to the killing of an Islamic State commander, according to the US Secretary of War.

However, the violence in Nigeria's North-east and Lake Chad island is driven by overlapping factors that officials overlooked. The US military operation in Nigeria is based on President Trump's order to protect Nigerian Christians, but the crisis in the region is not driven by an effort to eliminate Christians. The US and Nigeria have established a joint working group to address the crisis, and drones are being used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance





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