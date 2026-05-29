The US military has claimed the killing of an ISIS commander in Nigeria, but denies targeting Christians. The US Africa Command said the operation was part of its efforts to protect Christians in Nigeria, but the Nigerian government has repeatedly maintained that the insurgency in Nigeria is not targeted at Christians of any other religion.

According to him, his department has been carrying out the orders given by President Donald Trump , which he claimed is to protect Christians. Hegeseth said the directive led to the killing of the Islamic State commander, Abubakar Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, who operated in the North-east region where attacks are carried out indiscriminately, with Muslims being the most affected group.

He also stated that over 100 other ISIS members operating in the North-east had been killed in operations by the US Africa Command, all due to Trump's unwavering commitment to protect Christians. However, Nigerian government has repeatedly maintained that the insurgency in Nigeria is not targeted at Christians of any other religion.

He said Trump heard the calls that Nigerian Christians were being targeted by ISIS in Nigeria and said, Pete, I want the war department to focus on ensuring that we do everything we can to protect those Christians, during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday. Al-Minuki was killed during a joint US-Nigeria operation on Lake Chad island, many miles from the region the U.S. government identified as hotspots of anti-Christian persecution.

Last year, at the height of U.S. antagonism, top US officials, including Riley Moore, Ted Cruz, and Chris Smith - all Republican lawmakers - alongside Christian lobby groups, framed the violence in the country as an anti-Christian crusade. The campaign repeatedly identified the North-central, particularly Benue and Plateau states, as the epicentre of the religious violence. A U.S. delegation visited Benue last December.

Moore, who was part of the team, described his experience as deeply moving and declared it would remain with him for the rest of his life. However, the crisis in the region, predominantly between Christian farming communities and Muslim herders, is driven by overlapping factors that officials overlooked in their campaigns.

The violence in the North-east and Lake Chad island, where the Islamic state leader was killed, is not based on any organised, systematic effort to eliminate Christians, as claimed by the U.S. However, Hegseth said Al-Minuki is the ISIS number two person in Nigeria and is most responsible for the targeted killing of Christians and trying to target the U.S. Homeland. Trump, in his social media post on the operation that led to his death, described it as a meticulously planned and very complex mission carried out in partnership with Nigeria





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