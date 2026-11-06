Adeyina Says US Midterm Voters Chose Kitchen Table Issues as Democrats Win Congress

Georgia House District 110 member-elect Segun Adeyina says voters in the November 3, 2026 US midterms voted on affordability, housing, groceries and healthcare rather than party slogans, as Democrats won both chambers of Congress.

Voters in the November 3, 2026 United States midterm elections cast their ballots based on everyday economic challenges rather than political party campaigns, according to Segun Adeyina, member-elect of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 110.

Adeyina made the observation during an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Friday, saying issues such as housing costs, food prices and access to healthcare influenced voters' decisions. Well, of course it boils down to what's going on in people's kitchen tables, Adeyina said. People did not vote based on political slogans. People voted on issues happening on their kitchen tables.

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He added: Can they pay their rent, their mortgage? Can they afford groceries? Can they access healthcare? These are all important items that the everyday person has been faced with over the last couple of years.

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Affordability And Conflict With Iran

Adeyina identified affordability as one of the major issues that US President Donald Trump had failed to address, adding that the country's involvement in the conflict with Iran had further increased economic pressures. And Affordability was really one of the key issues that the president couldn't truly address; and going to Iran, for us, drove up our costs, drove up the challenge that we have with affordability, he stated.

And it boiled down to what are the things that people discuss at their kitchen tables. And you see the outcome. The outcome was, you know, some people call it a blue wave. I call it a blue tsunami, he said.

People showed up and turned out to vote on issues that concerned them on their kitchen tables, Adeyina added. The midterm elections were shaped by concerns over the cost of living, healthcare, jobs and the impact of the war in Iran. Economic concerns featured prominently, with voters expressing frustration over the rising costs of essential goods and services. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, making gains in several traditionally Republican states.

Survey Confirms Economic Concerns

A post-election survey by The Washington Post and NORC also identified economic concerns and dissatisfaction with the direction of the country as major factors behind the results. The lawmaker said his re-election reflected the confidence constituents had in his leadership and the services he had provided since first winning the seat in 2022. I am a proud Nigerian-American, and this victory is very important.

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I was elected, as you know, in 2022, and that was a way to introduce myself to my community, he said. But being re-elected for the second time and serving a third term tells you the confidence that the people of House District 110, which consists of Grayson, Snowville, Lawrenceville, and Loganville, have in the opportunity that I have presented them, and coming back for a third term, it shows that they have confidence in the leadership and the service that I have provided, Adeyina said.