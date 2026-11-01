Trump Rallies in Iowa and Kansas as Midterm Elections Decide Congress Control

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail with rallies in Iowa and Kansas, two Republican-leaning states, two days before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. Polls show Democrats tied or leading in many races, and Trump's approval among rural Americans fell to 45 percent.

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Sunday with rallies in Iowa and Kansas, two Republican-leaning Farm Belt states where his party is fighting to hold US Senate seats, two days before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

Trump spent Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after weeks of campaigning across multiple states. He won Iowa by double digits in 2024, but polls show Democrats tied with or leading Republicans in many of the state's races. Trump's approval among rural Americans fell to a new low of 45 percent in October, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. His first stop was Sunday afternoon in Dubuque, Iowa, where Republicans are battling to retain a critical Senate seat and the governorship.

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The 2nd Congressional District, which includes Dubuque, has also become competitive as the GOP works to protect its fragile majority in the US House of Representatives. The battle is on between Gen Z Republican candidate Joe Mitchell and Democrat Lindsay James. On Sunday, Trump also planned to visit Salina, Kansas, which last elected a Democratic senator in 1932 but now faces an unexpectedly close race between incumbent Republican Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, a prominent pastor.

The trips mark Trump's return to the campaign trail after taking a break at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Saturday. Republicans abruptly cancelled the Iowa and Kansas stops late Thursday, only to reschedule them. A source close to the Trump administration told Al Jazeera on Friday that Trump will be headlining the previously cancelled rallies in person. Rallies are BACK ON! the source said.

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No one works harder, fights harder, or loves the American people more than President Donald J. Trump! Democrats and many Republicans have framed the election as a referendum on Trump's policies. His agenda, without any question, is on the ballot, Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. Scott, the head of the Republican Senate campaign committee, predicted his party would keep its majority in the chamber.

Senate And House Control On The Line

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House seats are on the ballot on Tuesday. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority and a narrow edge in the House. Losing either chamber would let Democrats block Trump's agenda for his final two years in office and launch investigations of an administration that has so far faced largely compliant Republican majorities. The White House has been preparing to implement portions of Trump's agenda without the aid of Congress.

In this campaign, Trump has focused largely on states he has dominated before as voters, including previous supporters, question the economic fallout of his decision to impose tariffs and launch the war in Iran. More than 52 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, a record for a midterm and up from nearly 46 million who voted before Election Day in 2022.

Alaska Vote Certification Dispute Deepens

Senate control could come down to a handful of states, including Alaska, where polls show incumbent Senator Dan S. Sullivan, a Republican, in a tight race with Democrat Mary Peltola. Sullivan on Sunday said he would accept the results of Tuesday's election even as the Trump administration presses a criminal investigation into the presence of another challenger named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot.

The US Justice Department has asked a federal court to prevent the certification of Alaska's vote if the incumbent senator loses narrowly. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has suggested he may not certify a victory by Peltola after the New York Times reported her campaign was involved in recruiting Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. into the race.

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Although the senator said he would accept the election result, he declined to say whether he would support efforts to refuse certifying it if he lost. He joined his party colleagues in accusing the other Sullivan of trying to confuse voters with his similar name. They got the decoy guy on the ballot, the senator told CNN's State of the Union programme. I'm sure I'm going to lose a lot of votes to that trickery.

So, what I say to Alaskans is, Don't let them get away with the tricks. Peltola and the campaign committee have denied involvement, and Sullivan Jr. has denied coordinating with Peltola's campaign. Representative James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, said on Sunday his panel has opened its own investigation into Peltola's role.

Justice Department Challenges California Voting

Separately, the Trump administration signaled it would likely ask the US Supreme Court to take up its legal battle with California over alleged noncitizen voting. A federal judge rejected the Justice Department's request to block California from counting mail ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters it alleges are likely noncitizens. A federal appeals court has twice rejected the Justice Department's arguments.

In Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in another closely watched Senate race, US Representative Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat and the rival El-Sayed defeated in the primary, has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. El-Sayed has previously accused Stevens of relitigating the Democratic primary. On Saturday, he again alluded to the outcome of the primary.

I understand that some folks are upset about that, El-Sayed told reporters at a rally in Sterling Heights, Michigan, that took place on his 42nd birthday. But I'm here trying to beat Mike Rogers. El-Sayed's campaign asked Stevens to skip his events through Election Day so as not to distract from the central issues of the campaign, a person familiar with the matter said.

Stevens has demanded he condemn an outside group's ad that she says blames Israel for high grocery prices. It's certainly unhelpful to the El-Sayed campaign to have continued visible division within the party just before Election Day, said Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University.