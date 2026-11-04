AP Voter Poll Links Trump Policies and Inflation to Republican Midterm Losses

An AP voter poll found that about two-thirds of voters said Trump's policies worsened the economy and that he lacked the right priorities, helping Democrats win both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

An Associated Press voter poll has found that rising living costs, economic policies and concerns about government corruption drove voter dissatisfaction that cost President Donald Trump and the Republican Party the 2026 midterm elections.

The survey, conducted across all 50 states, showed many Americans were frustrated with Trump, whose failure to fulfil key campaign promises, especially his pledge to reduce inflation, contributed to the Republicans' poor performance. The findings suggested voters believed Trump was more concerned about his personal interests and wealth than addressing the economic challenges facing ordinary Americans.

Also read INEC Flags 1.5 Million Fraudulent Voter Records in 2026 CVR Exercise

Inflation Drives Voter Dissatisfaction

Rising inflation emerged as one of the major issues influencing voting decisions, with many voters expressing concern about the increasing cost of groceries, healthcare, fuel and other essential expenses. In Texas, about two in 10 voters said inflation had caused severe financial hardship for their families. Approximately three-quarters of this group supported Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Another six in 10 voters reported moderate financial hardship, and Talarico also won majority support among them.

A similar pattern was recorded across several states, as voters who expressed serious concerns about everyday expenses largely supported Democratic candidates in their local US House elections. Democrats secured majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, making significant gains in states that have traditionally supported Republicans. The poll also found that voters blamed Trump's economic policies, including tariffs and the failure to deliver on his campaign promise to reduce prices, for worsening economic conditions.

Advertisement

About two-thirds of voters nationwide said Trump's policies had made the economy worse, while approximately eight in 10 of those voters supported Democratic candidates. Reuters reported that nearly two-thirds of respondents in an election-day survey said Trump's tariffs had hurt the economy. The administration had argued the tariffs would protect American industries, encourage domestic manufacturing and create jobs, but the measures increased the cost of imported goods and contributed to uncertainty among businesses and consumers.

The trade disputes also disrupted agricultural markets and triggered tensions with Canada, placing Republican candidates in agricultural states under pressure to explain how the strategy would benefit farmers and local businesses. The poll further revealed that government corruption was a major concern for voters, with more than half describing it as crucial to their decision at the polls.

Corruption And Personal Interests

The issue appeared to have overshadowed the cost of living, despite approximately six in 10 voters saying they were very concerned about the rising prices of food and groceries. Many voters also expressed concerns about Trump's personal financial interests, including his cryptocurrency ventures, family business dealings and efforts to secure donations from major companies for the construction of a new White House ballroom.

Overall, about two-thirds of voters said Trump did not have the right priorities, with the overwhelming majority of those voters supporting Democratic candidates in House elections. The survey added that voters generally saw Trump as being more focused on his own fortune and gold-leafed existence than their needs. Another factor identified by the poll was Trump's influence over Republican candidate selection. In Texas, Trump backed Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn during the Republican primary.

However, about two-thirds of voters in the Senate election said Paxton lacked the character required to serve in the Senate. In North Carolina, approximately six in 10 voters considered Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley too supportive of Trump, contributing to support for Democratic candidate Roy Cooper. Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News Channel on Tuesday evening that some Republican candidates struggled because the party's base did not particularly like his endorsements.

The survey also highlighted widespread concerns about the balance of power in Washington. About seven in 10 voters said Congress was not doing enough to provide checks and balances on the president, including approximately four in 10 Republicans. The findings indicated that voters wanted lawmakers to exercise stronger oversight of the executive branch.

Advertisement

Military Conflict And Immigration

The US military conflict with Iran also became a significant political issue for Republicans, contributing to concerns over energy prices, economic uncertainty and the financial implications of prolonged military involvement. An analysis published by the Associated Press before the election noted that the conflict had complicated Republican efforts to defend their congressional majorities. Reuters reported that frustration over the unpopular war with Iran was among the factors driving voters away from the Republican Party. Immigration was another defining issue.

The methods adopted in enforcing the administration's mass deportation agenda generated controversy, particularly after reports of confrontations involving federal immigration agents and protesters. The deaths of two American citizens during encounters connected to immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota triggered widespread criticism and renewed scrutiny of the administration's approach. A Reuters analysis published in January 2026 warned that the crackdown could become a political liability, particularly if voters considered the enforcement methods excessive.

The administration's tax and spending policies also became a point of contention. Although Republicans promoted tax cuts as a means of increasing disposable income, provisions in their major legislative programme reduced projected federal spending on Medicaid and other health programmes. Reuters reported before the election that the Republican tax legislation included roughly 1 trillion dollars in spending reductions affecting Medicaid and other health programmes, raising concerns among households that depend on government-backed health insurance.

Trump's decision to make himself central to the midterm campaign also created political risks for Republican candidates. Rather than allowing congressional candidates to focus on their individual records and local concerns, the president repeatedly urged voters to treat the election as a referendum on his administration.

Trump Centralizes Midterm Campaign

An Associated Press analysis published ahead of the election observed that Trump's insistence on making the contest about himself could complicate the efforts of Republican candidates seeking to protect their seats, and his demand for loyalty made it difficult for some lawmakers to distance themselves from unpopular decisions. Despite the Democratic Party's gains in both chambers of Congress, the poll cautioned that the results did not represent overwhelming support for Democrats.

Only about half of voters expressed a favourable opinion of the Democratic Party, compared with approximately four in 10 who viewed the Republican Party positively. The findings suggested that many voters were dissatisfied with both political parties but turned to Democratic candidates as an alternative to the Republican leadership. The AP Voter Poll was conducted by SSRS in partnership with major US media organisations, including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media and NBC News.

Interviews with registered voters across the 50 states took place between October 19 and November 3, 2026. The findings point to inflation, concerns about corruption, dissatisfaction with Trump's priorities and controversial Republican endorsements as major factors behind the party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections.