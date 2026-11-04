Democrats Win House and Senate in Midterm Rebuke of Trump

Democrats won full control of Congress in the 2026 midterms, flipping Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas and Iowa and capturing the House, in a sweeping repudiation of President Donald Trump.

Democrats won full control of the US Congress in a sweeping midterm rout on Tuesday, delivering a crushing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, according to results and projections.

The victory handed Democrats both the House of Representatives and Senate, giving them power to block Trump's agenda and investigate alleged corruption over the final two years of his presidency. The vote reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

Also read Democrats Claim Historic Wins in Key Senate Races Against Trump Endorsed Candidates

Trump's approval rating is hovering near his all-time lows, dragged down by voter frustration over the Iran conflict and the resulting rise in fuel prices. Opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue, after his sweeping tariff policy and his decision to attack Iran in February increased domestic costs.

Trump Responds to Election Defeat

Trump struck a conciliatory note despite his history of questioning election results, telling The New York Times: I am absolutely willing to accept those results, and promising to work with the Democrats. But minutes later on social media, the 80-year-old signaled how he intends to deal with Democratic attempts to pass laws, posting a picture of a red baseball cap emblazoned with the word VETO.

The Democrats' decisive Senate breakthroughs came in Kansas and Iowa, the fifth and sixth Republican-held seats to fall in the extraordinary blue wave election night. In Kansas, Methodist minister Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall, becoming the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the reliably conservative state since 1932. Iowa had not elected a Democratic senator since 2008, again illustrating the scale of the party's inroads into Republican strongholds.

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The upsets followed victories in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio, where voters rejected Republican candidates despite Trump's intensive efforts to rally his supporters. Democrat James Talarico ousted a Trump-backed Senate candidate in Texas, while Gina Hinojosa unseated Republican governor Greg Abbott, ending decades of Republican control of the state's top office. Democrats also protected key Senate seats of their own, including Jon Ossoff's in Georgia and an open seat in New Hampshire.

Democrats also captured the House after flipping Republican-held districts in states stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Kentucky, Arizona and North Carolina. Some victories came in territory Trump had carried comfortably in 2024, despite Republican attempts to shore up House seats by redrawing electoral boundaries. One bellwether was Indiana, where Democrat J.D. Ford defeated Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz in a district Trump won by 17 points.

Analysts had identified an upset there as a warning of a much wider Democratic advance. In Georgia, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in US history, while other Democratic gains extended to statehouses across the country. Republicans had some bright spots in Florida, where Trump-backed Byron Donalds won the governorship, becoming the state's first Black governor, and Ashley Moody kept a Senate seat.

Court Rulings Block Voting Restrictions

Before polls opened, federal judges issued a series of rulings restricting the Trump administration's unprecedented efforts to pressure state election officials over alleged noncitizen voting. Over past months, Republicans geared up to defend their majorities in both houses, with the administration ramping up a crackdown on noncitizen voting, which Trump allies said is a major problem even though evidence suggests it is exceedingly rare. That push repeatedly encountered resistance in the courts.

Federal judges found the Trump administration was overstepping its authority by wading into election administration, a responsibility the US Constitution assigns to the states, and that its lists of alleged noncitizens registered to vote were inaccurate and risked disenfranchising naturalised US citizens. The administration's legal losing streak continued on Monday.

In Washington, one federal judge blocked the administration from demanding officials in California not count any ballots received from people on a list of alleged noncitizens, while another judge prevented the administration from sending such lists to officials in any state. In San Francisco, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court order for the administration to stop threatening election officials with prosecution if they did not comply with its demands over alleged noncitizen voters.

Those rulings came after the US Supreme Court swiftly rejected the administration's request to intervene in a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to order California election officials not to count any mail ballots received from more than 20,000 people it says may be noncitizens. Trump, in a television interview on election morning, boasted of what he billed as his achievements in Venezuela and Iran and declared optimism for fellow Republicans in an election he has said should be treated as if he were on the ballot himself.

I think the results are going to be better than you think, he told Fox News, adding that he would be watching results come in later that night at the White House, where he hosted a viewing reception. In remarks that appeared aimed at swaying largely Democratic-leaning voters unhappy with US support for Israel, Trump said Washington would stop $4 billion in annual funding to Israel after the end of this year.

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Key Senate Races and Campaigns

US policy toward Israel has been a particular focus in Michigan, where progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is running a closely watched campaign for Senate. The president sought to energise his base with more than two dozen campaign rallies since the start of October, the vast majority in states he easily won in 2024, underscoring the extent to which Republicans were playing defence. Led by Trump, Republicans portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist.

The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history, Trump said on Monday during a speech in Washington. Republican candidates, meanwhile, struggled to distance themselves from a president who demands fealty and rarely acknowledges mistakes. All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives were up for election, along with 35 of the Senate's 100 seats, though the majority of contests were not considered competitive.

Democrats needed to flip at least three House seats and four Senate seats to win a majority in each chamber, with little margin for error. The party had to defend all of its current seats while winning at least two states that voted for Trump by a double-digit margin two years ago: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Opinion polls showed Democrats either narrowly leading or within striking distance in all of those states.

The Michigan Senate contest between El-Sayed, 42, and Republican former US Representative Mike Rogers, 63, received a fresh jolt on Sunday when Democrat Haley Stevens, who narrowly lost the state's gubernatorial primary, endorsed Rogers. Analysts described the race as one of the most turbulent of the cycle. History was against Trump's Republicans: the sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterm elections since World War Two.

Outlook for the New Congress

Surveys and nonpartisan analysts had favoured Democrats to wrest the House from Republicans while control of the Senate remained uncertain, and early results showed Democrats and Republicans neck and neck. The battle for the Senate unfolded across nearly 10 closely contested statewide races, most in Republican strongholds. Anil Menon, an American astronaut currently working on the International Space Station around 250 miles (400km) above Earth, voted from space.

The astronaut wrote on social media that he and two other Americans on board filled out an electronic ballot and sent it securely to election officials. Welcome to the space station, where today we have the privilege of being able to vote just like you on the ground, he said in a social media video, as he floated in mid-air.

George Washington University professor Todd Belt called the Democratic advance a big wipeout and a strong repudiation of Donald Trump and his policies, citing voters' concerns about the economy, corruption and the Iran conflict. Democrats will now be able to block Trump's legislation, investigate his administration over corruption allegations, the Iran war and immigration enforcement, and use Senate control to thwart judicial appointments and senior nominations.

Robert Garcia, a Democrat expected to lead the powerful House Oversight Committee, warned Republicans on social media: LAWYER UP. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries declared Trump's MAGA movement on the run from sea to shining sea. Jeffries is also positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January, if elected by his colleagues.