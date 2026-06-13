US Men's National Team Kicks Off World Cup with Impressive 4-1 Win Over Paraguay

The United States launched their home World Cup in emphatic fashion, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 with a perfectly scripted opening performance to delight a star-studded home crowd in Los Angeles. Folarin Balogun scored twice while relentless US pressure led to an early Paraguay own goal before substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to cap a dream start for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The United States kicked off their home World Cup in style on Friday, routing Paraguay 4-1 in a flawless opening performance that captivated a star-studded home crowd of 70,492 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Folarin Balogun, who scored twice, and an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla put the US in control within the first half. Substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to seal a dream start for Mauricio Pochettino's side in Group D. The US entered the tournament amidst uncertainty following a series of defeats and uninspiring performances in pre-World Cup friendlies.

However, any doubts about their progression were dispelled in a scintillating first-half display that saw them race into a 3-0 lead, all but securing victory in the opening 45 minutes.

'It's just the start of a long journey,' said US star Christian Pulisic. 'We've got a lot more to do. It's really, really great start and we should be proud but we've got to keep pushing and be ready for the next game.

' The US men rose to the occasion with a performance of flair and precision that has fans dreaming of a deep run in the tournament. They will next face Australia and Turkey in the group stage. The only blemish on the US performance was the conceding of a Paraguay goal from Brazil-born Mauricio in the 73rd minute after some hesitation in the hosts' defense





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup US Men's National Team Folarin Balogun Mauricio Pochettino Paraguay Christian Pulisic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino Defends Tournament Amid Visa Controversy, Trump PraiseFIFA President Gianni Infantino defends the World Cup 2026 amid criticism over visa issues and Donald Trump's praise for the tournament's success.

Read more »

Pele's health concerns over Rio Olympic flame lighting, debate on World Cup greatest playersBrazil football legend Pele wants to light the Rio Olympic flame at the opening ceremony on Friday, but poor health may prevent him from accepting the honor. As the football world looks ahead to the next FIFA World Cup, debate continues over the players who have left the greatest mark on the tournament’s history.

Read more »

World Cup Stars' Names Inspire South American ParentsA study of South American parents' choices of names for their children reveals that the popularity of footballers' names is closely tied to the success of their stars on the field. In Ecuador, Brazil, and Colombia, the most popular names are those of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and James Rodriguez, respectively. In Argentina, Lionel Messi's name has seen a dip in popularity, while Cristiano Ronaldo's name remains popular. In Chile, a family made headlines by naming their newborn after Neymar and Griezmann.

Read more »

New York renames streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of World CupNew York has honoured two footballing greats by temporarily renaming streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of the World Cup kickoff.

Read more »