US Lawmakers Summon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Over Spy Allegations

US Congress demands Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang testify in December following extramarital affairs linked to a suspected Chinese spy, sparking national security concerns and a $500 billion market drop.

United States lawmakers have formally requested that Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang appear before Congress in December to answer questions regarding personal scandals that have triggered intense national security scrutiny. This legislative demand follows the resignation of Nvidia's former Chief Executive Officer amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with a woman allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence. The political intervention arrives as the semiconductor giant faces a market valuation decline of nearly half a trillion dollars, raising urgent questions about the protection of sensitive American technology and the integrity of the artificial intelligence supply chain.

Legislative Demands for Congressional Testimony

Republican Senator Tim Scott, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, explicitly stated on Thursday that recent reports raise serious concerns regarding national security and the safeguarding of US technology assets. Senator Scott formally requested that both Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick provide testimony before his committee in December. This move parallels a separate initiative by three House of Representatives committees, which are threatening to issue subpoenas to compel the sixty-three-year-old Huang to attend a closed-door interview scheduled for December first. These coordinated legislative actions underscore the severity with which Washington views the intersection of corporate leadership conduct and potential foreign intelligence risks.

Also read Nvidia Board Weighs CEO Jensen Huang's Future Amid Scandal

Details of Personal Conduct and Alleged Espionage Links

The controversy centers on Huang's admission of an affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, with whom he shares no familial relation. This disclosure occurred after the New York Times reported a second affair involving Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, citing video evidence of their interaction. US intelligence agencies circulated a memo this spring alleging that Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security, a claim Beijing has consistently rejected. Additionally, Nvidia's board initiated a probe into Sunday reports suggesting Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, even as the board maintained its confidence in the company's leadership during the investigation.

Corporate Succession and Market Impact

As the board searches for a permanent successor to Huang, who spent thirty-three years leading the firm he co-founded, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has assumed the role of interim Chief Executive Officer. Kress brings extensive experience to the interim position, having joined Nvidia in twenty thirteen after serving at major technology firms such as Cisco and Microsoft. The turmoil has drawn sharp criticism from market analysts like Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives, who described the situation as a dark day for the US tech industry, though he noted the board acted decisively to manage the transition. Despite the scandal, the board appointed Harvey Jones, a former chief executive of chip design software firm Synopsys, as chair to ensure operational continuity.

Advertisement

Government Response and International Fallout

President Donald Trump has publicly supported Huang throughout the scandal, suggesting that former Apple boss Tim Cook might be a suitable replacement and stating that Huang would recover from the current crisis. However, the political ramifications extend globally, with Singapore having barred Alice Huang from re-entering the country in February due to providing inaccurate information to investigators. Meanwhile, Malaysia announced it is investigating a subsidiary of Megaspeed International for the possible diversion of advanced AI chips. Senator Chuck Schumer has also called for answers regarding the Trump administration's knowledge of Huang's ties to the suspected spy, particularly as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faces scrutiny over potential failures to act on suspicions that Megaspeed was rerouting restricted technology to China.

Strategic Implications for Global AI Security

The core of the espionage allegations highlights the intense race between the United States and China for supremacy in the artificial intelligence industry, widely regarded as the next industrial revolution. Jensen Huang had previously served as an informal adviser to President Trump on AI matters and spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced AI chips to China for national security reasons. The incident forces a reevaluation of how US technology is protected when corporate leaders are exposed to potential foreign leverage. As lawmakers seek to understand what government agencies knew prior to these revelations, the semiconductor industry faces uncharted waters regarding compliance, executive conduct, and the geopolitical implications of its global supply chains.