US House Schedules Nov 12 Hearing on Nigeria Christians and Middle Belt Security

The US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa will hold a hearing on November 12, chaired by Chris Smith, to assess Nigeria's efforts to protect Christians and secure the Middle Belt.

The United States House of Representatives will hold a congressional hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2026, on Nigeria's efforts to protect Christians and address insecurity in the Middle Belt.

US Hearing on Nigeria Religious Violence

The hearing will be chaired by Republican lawmaker Chris Smith, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa. Smith's office announced the hearing in a statement published on his website on Monday. The session is titled One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt. It will begin at 11am local time at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, and will be streamed live on YouTube.

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Other members of the subcommittee are expected to participate. The hearing will examine religious violence by extremist groups, the Nigerian government's response, and measures to protect vulnerable communities. According to the statement, it will assess the current state of religious violence perpetrated by radical Islamists, such as Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists, against Christians in Nigeria.

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It will also examine the Nigerian government's efforts to curb the persecution and punish those responsible for committing atrocities against Christian and non-radical Muslim communities. Lawmakers will further review steps the United States can take to ensure Nigerian officials are addressing and preventing systemic violence against Christians and non-radical Muslims by Islamist extremists.

The first panel will feature two US State Department officials: Frank Garcia, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and Riley Barnes, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour. The second panel will comprise Nina Shea, Senior Fellow and Director of the Centre for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute; Ryan Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Open Doors US; and Oge Onubogu, Director and Senior Fellow of the Africa Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Trump Redesignates Nigeria as CPC

Smith, a Republican representative from New Jersey, is expected to chair his 14th congressional hearing on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. He has been among several US lawmakers who have raised allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria. The hearing comes amid scrutiny of Nigeria's security situation by US lawmakers and the administration of President Donald Trump. In November 2025, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged severe violations of religious freedom.

The move followed accusations that the Nigerian government had failed to adequately protect Christians from attacks. Nigeria was first designated a CPC in December 2020 during Trump's first administration.

However, the Joe Biden administration removed the country from the list in November 2021, saying it no longer met the criteria for the designation. The designation is made under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 and applies to countries the US government considers to have engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom. On October 31, 2025, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, citing alleged severe violations of religious freedom, particularly attacks against Christians.

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Threats of Aid Cuts and Military Action

He claimed that Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria, alleging that thousands of Christians had been killed by radical Islamist groups. Trump also threatened to halt US aid and assistance to Nigeria and warned of possible military intervention.

If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities, Trump said on November 1, 2025. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.

Nigeria Rejects Religious Persecution Claims

If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians. The Nigerian government has consistently rejected characterisations of the violence as primarily religious persecution. It described insecurity in the country as complex and multi-factorial, involving banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, and terrorism affecting multiple communities, both Muslims and Christians.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and the United States have since entered into a military partnership targeting terrorist groups operating in the country's vast northern region. In a cooperative counter-terrorism initiative between both countries, the US military carried out strikes against Islamic State targets in northwestern Nigeria on December 25, 2025. Trump said the operation was aimed at militants responsible for attacks on Christians.

In November 2025, the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa scheduled an investigation into Trump's redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious freedom violations and killings of Christians.