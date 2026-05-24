US-Iran War Deal Pockets Near Deal

Israeli left-wing activists and leaders from Middle Eastern countries joined a call with US president Donald Trump on Saturday to discuss the war deal. Pakistan hopes to host another round of talks and Iran's chief negotiator warned tough US response if hostilities resumed.

Israeli left-wing activists demonstrated against the Israeli government outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem on May 23, 2026. The United States and Iran aimed to finalize an agreement to end the Middle East war on Sunday.

Donald Trump stated that a proposal involving opening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz was "largely negotiated". However, the US president emphasized that the deal was still "subject to finalization", according to the New York Times. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said a trend towards rapprochement with Washington existed but noted that gaps between the sides persisted.

Iranian officials have stressed that they would not discuss the nuclear program in initial negotiations, while US officials mentioned that they would only address thorny issues about Iran's nuclear program after an initial pact was reached. Leaders from Middle Eastern countries joined a call with Trump to discuss the deal on Saturday. US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 sparked the war, with fighting persisting for weeks before a temporary ceasefire came into force in April.

Pakistan hopes to host another round of talks soon, and US president Donald Trump said a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went very well





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East War Iranians US-Iran Iran's Nuclear Program Strait Of Hormuz President Trump Foreign Minister Baqaei Haseeb Shaheed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Chief Negotiator Vows ‘Crushing’ Response If US Resumes AttacksOman has long mediated talks between Iran and the United States, while Iran has presented Pakistan as playing a mediation role amid the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump releases draft agreement on Iran deal, subject to finalizationPresident Trump announces the negotiation of a draft agreement with Iran, stating that it largely includes opening the Strait of Hormuz, although the draft is subject to finalization.

Read more »

Iran agrees to surrender highly enriched uranium in peace deal with US, nearing Iran deal revelationIran has reportedly agreed to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a wider peace deal currently being negotiated with the United States to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Read more »

US-Iran Deal Unfolds: Clashes of Interest, Diplomacy EffortsThe news text discusses the geopolitical situation between the US and Iran, focusing on the complexities and progress made in negotiations leading to a potential agreement with Iran.

Read more »