The news text discusses the geopolitical situation between the US and Iran, focusing on the complexities and progress made in negotiations leading to a potential agreement with Iran.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Editorial What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Blood on Uniforms EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Mr Trump, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, said the deal would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz but did not give any further details.

US President Donald Trump has said that an agreement with Iran has been ‘largely negotiated’ and is to be finalised soon. On Iran on 28 February, which would eventually engulf the whole of the Middle East, with Iran and Lebanon as the most affected countries. It led to the death of thousands of people and the displacement of even more.

The negotiations involved regional countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which pushed for a deal, with Pakistan as the main mediator. According to Mr Trump, the agreement was reached during a conference call that also involved the presidents of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Iran. The agreement is likely to involve a 60-day cease-fire extension during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened without tolls.

Iran would also operate freely, and negotiations would be held on the suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment program. The US would also issue a sanction waiver and remove the blockade on Iranian ports. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the call with Mr Trump and Arab leaders as ‘very useful and productive’ and noted that Iran and US talks could take place ‘very soon’





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