The United States has announced new economic sanctions targeting Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his family, and members of the Castro family, escalating pressure on Cuba's communist-led government amid an ongoing fuel blockade and energy crisis.

The United States has announced fresh economic sanctions against Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his immediate family, and several members of the Castro family, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions, which freeze any US-held assets of those designated and prohibit American individuals and companies from engaging in transactions with them. Among the targeted individuals are Diaz-Canel's wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, and his stepson, as well as the son and grandson of former President Raul Castro. Raul Castro, though no longer holding an official post, remains a key figure in Cuba's political landscape.

The sanctions also apply to the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) and several other state-owned entities. This action follows a 2025 decision to restrict visas for Cuban officials, including Diaz-Canel. The Trump administration has intensified pressure on Cuba since President Trump returned to office, openly discussing the possibility of annexing the island.

The United States has maintained a comprehensive economic embargo against Cuba for over six decades, but recent measures have tightened it significantly, particularly through restrictions on fuel shipments. A de facto fuel blockade has deepened Cuba's energy crisis, causing widespread blackouts and crippling the island's already fragile economy. The Cuban government has condemned the sanctions as illegal under international law and a violation of its sovereignty.

It accuses the US of waging economic warfare aimed at destabilizing the country and forcing regime change. The sanctions are expected to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Cuba, where shortages of food, medicine, and other essentials have become severe. International organizations, including the United Nations, have repeatedly called for an end to the embargo and urged dialogue between the two countries.

However, the US maintains that its actions are designed to promote democracy and human rights in Cuba. Critics argue that the sanctions primarily harm ordinary Cubans while doing little to effect political change. The energy crisis has led to rolling blackouts that disrupt daily life and economic activity. Many Cubans have taken to the streets in protest, demanding improvements in living conditions and an end to the crisis.

The US sanctions also target key revenue sources for the Cuban government, including tourism and remittances. Travel restrictions have been tightened, and remittance flows have been curtailed. The Cuban government has responded by seeking alternative trade partners, such as Russia and China, and by implementing economic reforms to mitigate the impact. The standoff between the US and Cuba shows no signs of resolution.

Both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with the US insisting on political change in Cuba and Cuba refusing to bow to external pressure. The future of US-Cuba relations remains uncertain, with the possibility of further sanctions or even military intervention looming. The international community continues to watch closely, with many advocating for a diplomatic solution to prevent further suffering for the Cuban people





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