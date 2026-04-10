US Implements Visa Restrictions and Considers Sanctions to Combat Religious Freedom Violations

The United States is taking action against religious persecution, imposing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for violations and considering sanctions. This move is particularly focused on Nigeria, with a broader global scope, and targets those involved in actions that infringe upon religious freedom. This is done in response to atrocities against Christians and other religious groups. Also, in unrelated news, INEC clarifies an official's social media presence and JAMB announces a list of delisted CBT centers.

The United States is taking concrete steps to address religious freedom violations, particularly focusing on the situation in Nigeria . Mark Walker, the US principal adviser for global religious freedom , confirmed that the country has begun implementing a policy to restrict visa issuance to individuals found responsible for such violations.

This policy, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targets those who directly or indirectly participate in actions that infringe upon religious freedom. The US government's actions are a response to the ongoing atrocities and violence against Christians and other religious groups, not only in Nigeria but globally, signaling a strong stance against religious persecution. The implementation of this policy is a clear indication of the US commitment to uphold religious freedom worldwide, using visa restrictions as a tool to hold perpetrators accountable. The announcement follows a resolution proposed by Congressman Chris Smith, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee, which recommended visa bans and asset freezes for individuals and organizations identified as responsible for severe religious freedom violations in Nigeria. This includes organizations like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, entities implicated in actions that have been viewed as detrimental to religious freedom. Walker emphasized the commitment to ongoing scrutiny, stating that perpetrators of religious persecution would not be welcomed in the United States and that the country would be safer by preventing them from entering. The US government is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate such actions and will utilize its resources to ensure accountability. This is an important step towards protecting religious minorities and upholding human rights globally, underscoring the values and principles that the United States champions.\The United States' efforts extend beyond visa restrictions, also considering other measures. Lawmakers have proposed sanctions against Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state, for his alleged complicity in religious freedom violations. This demonstrates the US's willingness to employ various tools to address these issues and hold those responsible accountable. The move to sanction Kwankwaso further illustrates the US's commitment to address the complexities of religious freedom violations, recognizing that perpetrators can come from various backgrounds and positions of power. The US's dedication in this regard shows that it is not afraid to confront those in authority who may be involved in persecution, showcasing its commitment to accountability and justice. The decision to consider sanctions signifies that the United States will use all of the tools at its disposal to deter and punish perpetrators of religious persecution, signaling a robust and comprehensive approach. The use of sanctions, in addition to visa restrictions, offers a more comprehensive approach to address religious freedom violations, including economic consequences for individuals and entities implicated in such activities. The US approach emphasizes the importance of a multifaceted strategy to address religious freedom violations, demonstrating its commitment to fighting religious persecution effectively. The United States is signaling that it is prepared to take decisive action to protect religious minorities and uphold human rights, and to send a strong message to potential perpetrators of religious persecution that they will be held accountable. The combination of visa restrictions and potential sanctions emphasizes a proactive approach to address religious freedom violations. It suggests that the US is ready to use all of the resources at its disposal to uphold religious freedom. This approach shows a serious and sustained commitment to human rights.\In related news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that Amupitan does not own an X account, and has never engaged in partisan commentary. This is important information to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the official's conduct. Separately, JAMB has released a full list of 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers delisted across 11 states. This announcement is important for students preparing for the exams, as they need to be aware of where they can and cannot take the tests. This announcement, issued by JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) is essential to provide clarity about test center locations for students. The updates show the ongoing efforts of various government agencies to maintain transparency and provide accurate information to the public. The actions signal a commitment to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and the fairness of educational examinations, emphasizing the importance of accurate information for the public. The proactive approach taken by the agencies involved reinforces the importance of correct information and prevents the spread of rumors, promoting trust and transparency. These actions reveal a dedication to maintaining the integrity of both the electoral process and educational assessments, further highlighting the significance of delivering accurate information to the public. The updates provide an overview of the ongoing efforts of government agencies to maintain fairness, transparency, and accountability across various sectors





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Religious Freedom Visa Restrictions Sanctions Nigeria Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Embassy in Abuja Cancels Visa Appointments Amid Security ConcernsThe U.S. Embassy in Abuja has suspended visa appointments and is rescheduling them due to security concerns, following an updated travel advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria. The advisory cites crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest, leading to the authorization of non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families to leave Abuja. The Nigerian government has responded, calling the U.S. advisory unbalanced.

Read more »

U.S. Embassy Abuja Suspends Visa Appointments Due to Security ConcernsThe U.S. Embassy in Abuja has halted visa appointments and ordered non-essential staff to leave due to security concerns highlighted by the U.S. Department of State. Visa processing continues in Lagos, and emergency services are available for American citizens. The travel advisory warns against travel to Nigeria, citing various risks.

Read more »

US suspends visa operations in Abuja Embassy“US Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments,” the post read.

Read more »

U.S. Embassy Abuja Suspends Visa Appointments Due to Heightened Security Concerns in NigeriaThe U.S. Embassy in Abuja has suspended all visa appointments following security concerns. This move impacts applicants and coincides with a State Department travel advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria. The Federal Government of Nigeria has responded, criticizing the advisory as unbalanced.

Read more »

US embassy in Abuja announces closure for visa appointments — day after travel advisoryIn the announcement made on Thursday, the US embassy asked applicants to check their email for details on rescheduled appointments.

Read more »

ADC: Why US should Impose Visa ban on Tinubu’s OfficialsA former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has explained why the United States and the international community should impose sanctions on key officials of the Federal Government, alleging actions capable of undermining Nigeria’s democracy. He made this known in a statement on Friday.

Read more »