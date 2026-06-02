US House Introduces Resolution Urging Nigeria to Uphold Human Rights in Nnamdi Kanu's Case

A resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives calling on the Nigerian government to ensure fair legal proceedings for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in accordance with constitutional and international human rights standards.

A significant development in international human rights advocacy has occurred in the US House of Representatives with the introduction of a resolution aimed at ensuring the Nigerian government upholds constitutional and international human rights standards in the legal proceedings involving Nnamdi Kanu , the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Introduced by Rep. John James on May 22, 2026, H.Res. 1321 expresses concerns over Kanu's apprehension in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2021 and his subsequent transfer to Nigeria, as well as the findings of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which deemed his detention a violation of international human rights obligations. The resolution also highlights concerns raised by legal observers, courts in Kenya, and human rights organizations regarding due process, access to legal counsel, and detention conditions.

It emphasizes the protection of freedom of expression, fair trial rights, and humane treatment of detainees under international law, urging the Nigerian government to adhere to these principles in Kanu's case. The resolution calls on the US House of Representatives to pressure the Nigerian government to ensure fair legal proceedings, consider the UN's findings, provide consistent access to legal counsel and medical care, and engage in dialogue regarding concerns related to due process and respect for fundamental rights.

As of June 2, 2026, the resolution remains in the introductory stage with no cosponsors listed and has not yet been scheduled for further action





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Nnamdi Kanu Indigenous People Of Biafra Human Rights US House Of Representatives Resolution Legal Proceedings

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