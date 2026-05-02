US House Committee Proposes 50% Aid Cut to Nigeria Over Insecurity and Religious Violence

The US House Committee on Appropriations has proposed a bill that would cut aid to Nigeria by 50% due to ongoing insecurity and religious violence, particularly targeting Christians. The bill introduces conditional funding and potential visa restrictions for officials from countries with religious freedom violations.

The United States House Committee on Appropriations has taken a significant and potentially damaging step regarding its financial relationship with Nigeria , proposing a substantial 50 percent reduction in financial aid and developmental support allocated to the Federal Government of Nigeria .

This drastic measure is detailed within the proposed National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill for the 2027 fiscal year and beyond, and is directly attributed to the escalating and persistent issues of insecurity and religiously motivated violence that plague the nation. The proposed legislation threatens to freeze billions of dollars in funding previously designated for Nigeria for both the 2027 and 2028 fiscal years, representing a considerable shift in the US approach to aid and cooperation.

The core of this legislative action centers around the implementation of a stringent 'conditional funding structure.

' This means that any future disbursement of funds will be inextricably linked to the Nigerian government's demonstrable progress in meeting clearly defined security benchmarks. US lawmakers have unequivocally stated that the resumption of financial aid is contingent upon the Secretary of State's official certification confirming that Nigeria is actively and effectively taking concrete steps to safeguard its citizens.

The bill further mandates that no funds from major aid categories can be released to Nigeria without undergoing the 'regular notification procedures of the Committees on Appropriations,' effectively placing the country under heightened scrutiny and a rigorous oversight process. This move is widely interpreted as aligning with a broader recalibration of American foreign policy under the current administration, prioritizing the alignment of international spending with executive orders and a renewed focus on advancing American national interests.

A particularly strong emphasis within the bill is placed on the protection of religious freedom, reflecting growing concerns within the US government regarding the treatment of religious minorities in Nigeria. The committee voiced profound dismay and condemnation of the 'continued persecution and slaughter, exemplified by events like the Palm Sunday massacre, of Christians' within the country.

Consequently, the bill explicitly aims to 'hold foreign governments and bad actors accountable for persecuting people of faith,' specifically through the restriction of assistance to Nigeria until verifiable and measurable actions are undertaken to protect Christian communities that are suffering from religious violence. Beyond the substantial aid cuts, the proposed legislation introduces the possibility of personal repercussions for foreign officials deemed responsible for religious freedom violations.

Individuals identified as originating from 'Countries of Particular Concern' – or those who demonstrate tolerance towards severe infringements on religious freedom – along with their immediate family members, could be subjected to stringent 'visa restrictions,' effectively limiting their ability to travel to the United States. To encourage greater financial responsibility and shared burden in addressing these security challenges, the committee has recommended a 'matching amount' policy.

This policy stipulates that the Federal Government of Nigeria must contribute a dollar-for-dollar match from its own national budget for every dollar the US invests in aid programs within the country. However, the US is not entirely abandoning its security commitment to Nigeria.

The committee has directed that funds totaling $235 million, drawn from a dedicated security sector pool, be specifically allocated to 'address violence perpetrated by Fulani ethnic militia and other sources of instability in the Middle Belt region,' a particularly volatile area of the country. An additional $2 million has been recommended for 'atrocity prevention' initiatives in these highly sensitive areas, signaling a continued, albeit targeted, commitment to mitigating violence and protecting vulnerable populations.

The overall impact of this proposed legislation could be far-reaching, potentially exacerbating existing security challenges in Nigeria and straining the bilateral relationship between the two nations





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Nigeria US Aid Religious Violence Insecurity Appropriations Bill Foreign Policy Aid Cuts Religious Freedom Visa Restrictions

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