US Government Reveals Elon Musk's Grok AI Used in Military Operations Against Iran

A court filing by the US Department of Justice discloses that Grok, an AI platform by Elon Musk's xAI, has been integrated into Project Maven and used in operations against Iran, sparking debate on AI in warfare.

The United States government has officially disclosed that Grok, the artificial intelligence platform developed by Elon Musk 's company xAI, was deployed in military operations linked to Iran.

The revelation came as part of a legal filing submitted by the US Department of Justice on June 15, which surfaced during an ongoing court battle involving xAI's large-scale data center operations. According to the filing, federal authorities argued that halting the company's data infrastructure could undermine critical national interests, as these facilities support AI systems currently used by the US military.

The Justice Department presented testimony from Cameron Stanley, the Pentagon's chief official overseeing AI programs, who stated under oath that Grok is now integrated into Project Maven, a military initiative that uses AI to assist in identifying and selecting targets during combat operations. This program, previously powered by Anthropic's Claude AI model, has become a key component of the US military's modern warfare strategy.

Court documents revealed that Project Maven's Maven Smart Systems played a crucial role during Operation Epic Fury, a military campaign in which US forces reportedly deployed over 2,000 munitions against approximately 2,000 targets within a 96-hour period. Stanley told the court that the adoption of Grok significantly improved operational performance and enhanced the speed of military decision-making, specifically praising what he described as the effectiveness of the Grok Gov Model, noting it delivered major efficiency gains for defense operations.

The disclosure emerges amid a lawsuit filed against xAI by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a prominent American civil rights organization. The group alleges that xAI has been operating dozens of gas-powered turbines without the necessary environmental permits, contributing to pollution in predominantly Black communities located near the company's facilities.

However, xAI has rejected these allegations, arguing that the turbines are temporary and mobile units, making them exempt from the regulations cited by the plaintiffs. This legal battle has unexpectedly shed light on the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern military campaigns and the increasing partnership between technology firms and defense agencies. The filing also revealed that the Pentagon shifted away from Anthropic earlier this year after disagreements over the use of AI in warfare.

Reports indicate that Anthropic declined to permit its technology to be used for fully automated military strikes or for large-scale surveillance activities involving American citizens. Following that decision, the US military reportedly expanded its engagement with other major AI developers, including Google, OpenAI, and xAI. The military's adoption of artificial intelligence has sparked debate within the technology sector.

Hundreds of Google employees previously opposed the company's involvement in classified military projects, while experts continue to raise concerns about the ethical and security implications of AI-powered warfare. Despite these concerns, US defense agencies appear committed to increasing the use of artificial intelligence across military operations as global competition in advanced technology intensifies.

Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, merged xAI with SpaceX earlier this year, bringing his artificial intelligence and aerospace businesses under a broader corporate structure. This development further strengthens Musk's influence across key sectors including defense technology, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. The integration of Grok into military operations marks a significant milestone in the deployment of AI in warfare, raising questions about accountability and oversight as autonomous systems become more prevalent on the battlefield





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