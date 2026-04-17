US Envoy Condemns Escalating Attacks on Christians in Nigeria, Urges Vatican Action

United States Ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, has strongly denounced the ongoing violence against Christians in Nigeria, highlighting the severity of persecution and calling for increased international awareness and action. The ambassador spoke at a conference in Rome organized by Solidarity with the Persecuted Church (SPC) and the U.S. Embassy, emphasizing that Nigeria is experiencing more Christian martyrdoms than any other country. Legislative efforts in the U.S. Congress are also underway to address the crisis.

United States Ambassador to the Holy See , Brian Burch, has voiced strong condemnation regarding the persistent and brutal assaults targeting Christians and their places of worship across Nigeria . Speaking at a crucial conference held in Rome, jointly organized by Solidarity with the Persecuted Church (SPC) and the U.S. Embassy, Ambassador Burch highlighted the dire circumstances faced by religious minorities.

The event was specifically designed to bring into sharp focus the suffering and vulnerability of Christians in Nigeria, who are reportedly being systematically targeted and subjected to violence. Ambassador Burch elaborated that extremist Islamic factions have been responsible for a wave of attacks, with Christians falling victim in both their homes and during religious services. He emphasized the grave concern felt by the United States, stating that the magnitude and severity of the persecution of Christians in Nigeria are simply unacceptable and demand immediate international attention. The Ambassador addressed the Nigerian government's assertion that Christians are not specifically singled out for persecution. He countered this by pointing to the alarming level of violence, which was a key factor in the previous Trump administration's decision to designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern under the International Religious Freedom Act. Ambassador Burch invoked President Trump's stark assessment of the situation, noting the former President's statement that Christians in Nigeria face an existential crisis. He reassured attendees that the United States is actively collaborating with Nigerian authorities to implement essential protective measures and to mitigate the ongoing violence. Steven Wagner, President of Solidarity with the Persecuted Church, underscored the critical humanitarian dimension of the crisis, particularly focusing on the plight of internally displaced persons. He delivered a sobering statistic, asserting that Nigeria has become the country where more Christians are martyred globally than anywhere else. Wagner implored the Vatican to amplify its public advocacy efforts concerning this escalating problem and to consistently urge the Nigerian government to demonstrate tangible progress in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. The legislative branch of the United States has also taken steps to address this crisis. The 119th U.S. Congress has seen the introduction of several legislative actions aimed at confronting the ongoing atrocities. Notably, House Resolution 866, introduced by Representative Riley Moore of West Virginia and co-sponsored by 39 other representatives, unequivocally condemns the persecution of Nigerian Christians. Additionally, Representatives Bill Huizenga of Michigan and Chris Smith of New Jersey introduced House Resolution 860, which not only commends the designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern but also calls for the imposition of sanctions against individuals and entities that actively support the perpetuating violence. Further demonstrating U.S. commitment, House Resolution 7457, the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, was introduced in February. This bill mandates the Secretary of State to provide a comprehensive report detailing the United States' initiatives and efforts to address the atrocities occurring within Nigeria, signaling a concerted approach to tackling this complex issue





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