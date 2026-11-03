US DOJ Charges Nigerians and Foreign Nationals in Voter Fraud Crackdown

The US Department of Justice charges two Nigerians and dozens of foreigners for illegal voting, alleging fraud in federal elections under the Trump administration.

The United States Department of Justice has charged two Nigerian nationals alongside dozens of other foreign residents with serious election offenses, including illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and false claims of American citizenship. These charges, which involve 63 individuals across multiple states, are part of a broader federal initiative targeting integrity violations in the nation's electoral processes.

Specific Charges Against Nigerian Residents

Mohammed Omar Hassan, 61, a lawful permanent resident, faces charges in the Southern District of Texas for voting in federal elections as a non-citizen. According to federal statements, Hassan allegedly cast ballots in both the 2022 and 2024 elections despite not holding US citizenship. His case highlights the specific legal thresholds used to prosecute aliens who participate in federal voting.

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Michael Agah, 74, also a lawful permanent resident, is charged in the Western District of North Carolina with similar violations. Agah allegedly made false claims of US citizenship on an Authorization to Vote Form and subsequently voted in a federal election on November 5, 2024. The combination of false statements and actual voting constitutes the dual basis for his indictment.

Administration Push on Election Integrity

Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that these arrests represent the largest surge in voter-fraud prosecutions since President Donald Trump returned to office. Blanche emphasized that the Department of Justice will continue its investigations to restore public confidence in the electoral system, noting that these foreign nationals allegedly exploited the trust of the American people.

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The crackdown has resulted in 195 non-US citizens being charged across 25 states in the preceding nine weeks alone. This recent wave of prosecutions brings the total number of individuals charged with voting fraud-related offenses since the beginning of the current administration to 239, signaling a sustained enforcement strategy.

Broader Scope of Federal Indictments

Previous actions earlier this year included charges against three other Nigerians and 13 foreign nationals. Gladys Adaeze Okafor, 56, and Helen Sayen Adams, 67, were accused of falsely claiming US citizenship to register and vote. Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, 27, faced charges for making false statements in connection with his naturalization application.

The current indictments span federal judicial districts in Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The accused represent a diverse range of nationalities, including Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, the Philippines, India, Colombia, and the United Kingdom, demonstrating the global scope of the alleged fraud ring.

Legal Protections and Next Steps

The Department of Justice clarified that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Complaints, indictments, and informations contain allegations that must be substantiated through judicial proceedings. Further legal procedures will determine the final outcomes for the 63 individuals currently facing federal scrutiny.