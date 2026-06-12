US Deports Individuals to Central African Republic in Expanded Third-Country Operations

The Trump administration deported nationals from Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Georgia to the Central African Republic, a country under a US travel ban, using third-country deportations that bypass traditional legal protections and raise serious human rights concerns.

A US deportation flight headed to the Central African Republic on Friday, according to lawyers, carried nationals from Iran , Afghanistan, Turkey, and Georgia. Such "third-country" deportations, including of people with legal protections, have become a hallmark of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The US State Department advises against all travel to the Central African Republic, a nation plagued by violence and poverty. Trump has labeled Iran a "terrorist regime" despite being at war with the country, yet the administration is deporting Iranians who fled persecution, including at least two women granted "withholding of removal"-a status offering fewer rights than asylum but previously considered a partial victory.

Their attorney, Emily Trostle, expressed fears they may be forced to return to their original homelands, a pattern observed with other African deportees. The flight departed Alexandria, Louisiana, on Thursday evening, stopped in Ghana-a known hub for third-country deportations-on Friday, and its final destination or potential further stops remained unclear. Immigration lawyer Alma David confirmed those bound for the Central African Republic include "withholding grantees" from multiple nations.

The Trump administration has broadened deportation targets and destinations, arguing it only cannot send people to their country of origin if they have "withholding of removal," thus permitting transfers to any other nation. Trostle condemned the practice as abandoning individuals "in a country where they have no status, no connection and no support network.

" While the Central African Republic's security has improved slightly due to UN peacekeepers, Rwandan troops, and Russian Wagner Group mercenaries, armed groups still operate across the unstable, mineral-rich nation. This appears to be Bangui's first agreement with Washington, which has negotiated numerous opaque deportation deals globally. Separately, a recent lawsuit filed with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights seeks to halt US deportations to Equatorial Guinea, an authoritarian state used as a transit point.

The administration's expansion of third-country deportations raises profound legal and humanitarian concerns, placing vulnerable individuals in regions with histories of instability and rights abuses, and challenging established norms of refugee protection and non-refoulement





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Deportation Central African Republic Trump Administration Withholding Of Removal Third-Country Deportations Iran Immigration Crackdown Human Rights

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