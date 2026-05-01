US Denies Visas to Applicants Who Fear Harm or Mistreatment

The US Department of State has introduced new guidance that requires visa applicants to confirm they have not experienced harm and do not fear returning home. The new rule effectively screens out asylum seekers and applicants from conflict zones who use visitor, student, or business visas to flee danger.

United States said it will now deny temporary visas to applicants who say they fear harm or mistreatment if they return to their home country, under new State Department guidance that drastically raises the stakes for millions of visa seekers worldwide.

The Department of State ordered consular officers at embassies and consulates globally to halt visa interviews unless applicants confirm they have not experienced harm and do not fear returning home. Those who answer yes or refuse to respond to either question will see their chances of approval skyrocket toward denial, the directive stated. The two mandatory questions are designed to cut down on people misrepresenting themselves during the visa process.

The new rule effectively screens out asylum seekers and applicants from conflict zones who use visitor, student, or business visas to flee danger, forcing them to disclose fears that could trigger automatic refusal. The new rule is the latest in a string of visa restrictions rolled out by the Department of State since 2024, as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

Early last year, the Department introduced expanded social media vetting for all F, M, and J visa applicants, requiring consular officers to review five years of public online activity for hostile attitudes toward U.S. institutions. In October 2025, it suspended visa interview waivers for most non-immigrant categories, ending pandemic-era drop-box renewals and forcing applicants back into in-person interviews.

By January 2026, the State Department had rolled out visa bond pilot programme for high-overstay countries, requiring some B1/B2 applicants to post bonds of $5,000 to $15,000 refundable only on timely departure. Consular officers were also directed to apply heightened scrutiny to applicants from countries with elevated fraud or security risks, with Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon among those flagged internally for additional checks on financial documents and travel history.

The Department of State has been cracking down on visa applicants, making it increasingly difficult for them to obtain temporary visas. The new rule is a significant escalation of this crackdown, and it is likely to have a major impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

The rule is designed to prevent people from misrepresenting themselves during the visa process, but it is also likely to prevent many legitimate asylum seekers and applicants from conflict zones from obtaining the visas they need. The Department of State has been rolling out a series of visa restrictions since 2024, and this new rule is the latest in that series.

The restrictions are part of a broader immigration crackdown, and they are likely to have a major impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. The new rule is a significant escalation of the crackdown, and it is likely to have a major impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

The rule is designed to prevent people from misrepresenting themselves during the visa process, but it is also likely to prevent many legitimate asylum seekers and applicants from conflict zones from obtaining the visas they need. The Department of State has been cracking down on visa applicants, making it increasingly difficult for them to obtain temporary visas.

The new rule is a significant escalation of this crackdown, and it is likely to have a major impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. The rule is designed to prevent people from misrepresenting themselves during the visa process, but it is also likely to prevent many legitimate asylum seekers and applicants from conflict zones from obtaining the visas they need.

The Department of State has been rolling out a series of visa restrictions since 2024, and this new rule is the latest in that series. The restrictions are part of a broader immigration crackdown, and they are likely to have a major impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

The new rule is a significant escalation of the crackdown, and it is likely to have a major impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. The rule is designed to prevent people from misrepresenting themselves during the visa process, but it is also likely to prevent many legitimate asylum seekers and applicants from conflict zones from obtaining the visas they need





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US Visas Immigration Crackdown Asylum Seekers Conflict Zones Visa Restrictions

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