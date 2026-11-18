Pete Hegseth meets Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas to sign a military cooperation agreement, signaling a major shift in US-Venezuela relations and oil strategy.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in Caracas on Wednesday for an unannounced visit, marking the highest-level American official presence in Venezuela since the January removal of President Nicolas Maduro. Hegseth met directly with interim leader Delcy Rodriguez to announce a new military cooperation agreement, a move that underscores a dramatic thaw in long-hostile bilateral relations. State television broadcast images of the two officials standing side by side as Hegseth declared the United States was ready to reestablish its defence partnership with Venezuela.

Military Cooperation and Resource Access

Hegseth stated that the United States seeks to unlock oil-rich Venezuela's incredible resource capabilities while forming a strategic partnership against narco-terrorist and criminal enterprises. The US Defence Secretary emphasized that this agreement represents an opportunity for the two nations to work together between their great militaries. Rodriguez welcomed the development as a resumption of the technical-military relationship between both countries, which had been ruptured for years by US sanctions and diplomatic hostility. She noted that she has governed Venezuela with Washington's backing since US special forces captured Maduro and transported him to New York to face trial.

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Controversy and Political Shifts

Washington's embrace of Maduro's vice president has generated deep controversy among Venezuela's often-repressed pro-democracy opposition groups. While Venezuelans currently enjoy more freedoms than they did a year ago, the Donald Trump administration has allowed swaths of the authoritarian state apparatus to remain in place. Hegseth's appearance comes shortly after he avoided congressional impeachment and faces sustained scrutiny for his handling of the Iran war and the legality of deadly anti-drug strikes. The visit highlights the complex political balancing act required to manage relations with a nation that remains a focal point for regional stability concerns.

Regional Security and Drug Enforcement

Venezuela is viewed as vital for US efforts to secure new sources of oil, isolate the communist government of Cuba, and curb cocaine trafficking from South America. Caracas has long harboured Colombian drug-running guerrilla groups, including the ELN, which operate across vast tracts of territory on either side of the border. Hegseth indicated that the US wanted to ensure the Venezuelan people are not threatened by foreign actors or narco-terrorists while maintaining safety inside sovereign borders. This diplomatic overture coincides with significantly stepped-up military operations in Latin America since Trump returned to office two years ago.

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Ongoing Anti-Narcotic Operations

US forces have struck alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, killing more than 230 people according to an AFP tally. Rights groups have warned that the administration has provided scant proof that the vessels were involved in drug trafficking and suggested the strikes may amount to extrajudicial killings. The Pentagon has also facilitated at least 20 US military flights to an isolated military base on Ecuador's Pacific coast, including C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes alongside Black Hawk helicopters. These operations support broader anti-narcotic strategies that extend into neighboring Colombia.

Future Implications and Congressional Scrutiny

Hegseth is expected to travel to Colombia later on Wednesday, where Washington and Bogota count each other as allies in the war on drugs. Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has sought to deepen the relationship by boosting military cooperation and bombing drug-running guerrillas since his inauguration in August. Defence Minister Jorge Mora announced Hegseth's visit to Congress, stating that the Pentagon chief would also deliver a C-130 military aircraft. Analysts predict that when the Democratic majority is sworn in January, Trump's policies and his alliances in Latin America will come under fierce examination.