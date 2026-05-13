US Congressman Proposes Bill To Prevent Muslims from Entering Country as Religious Workers if They 'Deny Sharia Law'

Barry Moore, a US Congressman, has proposed a bill to prevent immigrants entering the USA as religious workers if they formally reject Sharia law and pledge full loyalty to the US Constitution. According to Moore, Sharia law justifies the persecution of religious minorities, restrictions on women, and the elevation of religious law above all.

A United States Congressman , Barry Moore, has said immigrants entering the country as religious workers should formally reject Sharia law and pledge full loyalty to the US Constitution .

Moore made the statement on Wednesday in a post on X, where he announced a proposed bill he called the "CRUSADE Act". Sharia law is based on Islamic teachings and is applied in varying forms across different Muslim-majority countries and communities worldwide. According to Moore, the proposed legislation is intended to prevent the promotion of religious beliefs he argues are not consistent with American constitutional values.

He wrote: "Sharia law justifies the persecution of religious minorities, restrictions on women, and the elevation of religious law above all.

". He added: "This is why I introduced the Crusade Act.

". Moore also said: "Immigrants entering our nation as religious workers should disavow Sharia and uphold the Constitution.

". In the United States, the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion under the First Amendment. Federal law and visa regulations govern immigration rules for religious workers





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Immigration US Congressman Religious Workers Sharia Law Proposal CRUSADE Act First Amendment Constitution

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