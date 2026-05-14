US Congressman Barry Moore Introduces Bill Requiring Immigrants to Reject Sharia Law and Swear Loyalty to American Constitution

US Congressman Barry Moore has introduced a controversial bill that would require immigrants entering the United States as religious workers to reject Sharia law and swear loyalty to the American Constitution. The proposed legislation, known as the ‘CRUSADE Act,’ aims to protect constitutional principles by requiring applicants to disavow Sharia law.

US Congressman Barry Moore has introduced a controversial bill that would require immigrants entering the United States as religious workers to reject Sharia law and swear loyalty to the American Constitution .

The proposed legislation, known as the ‘CRUSADE Act,’ was announced by Barry Moore in a statement posted on X on Wednesday. The bill is targeted at individuals seeking entry into America under religious worker immigration programmes and aims to protect constitutional principles by requiring applicants to disavow Sharia law. The proposal has sparked heated debate across the United States, particularly among civil rights advocates, immigration groups, and religious organisations.

Critics argue that the bill could face constitutional challenges because the US Constitution protects freedom of religion under the First Amendment. Supporters of the movement insist that political Islam and Sharia principles are incompatible with the US Constitution and democratic values. The debate has intensified conversations around Islam and American law, with a congressional hearing tied to the growing ‘Sharia-Free America’ movement.

The initiative was championed by Riley Moore and Chris Smith, who introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, seeking to pressure Nigerian authorities to address rising insecurity and religious persecution in parts of the country. The lawmakers also proposed stronger security cooperation between both countries, including plans for a US-Nigeria security partnership aimed at protecting vulnerable Christian communities and tackling extremist networks.

Currently, at least 12 northern Nigerian states operate Sharia and anti-blasphemy laws, which have allegedly been used against minorities and dissenting voices





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barry Moore CRUSADE Act Religious Worker Immigration Programmes Sharia Law American Constitution First Amendment Political Islam Sharia Principles US Constitution Democratic Values Nigeria Religious Freedom Anti-Blasphemy Laws Religious Persecution Security Cooperation US-Nigeria Security Partnership Vulnerable Christian Communities Extremist Networks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sharia Law: Handiwork of enemies in Nigeria – Kwankwaso on US Congress blacklist Former presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabi'u Kwankwaso, has reacted to the proposed bill in the US Congress, which seeks to impose sanctions on him over allegations of severe religious freedom violations Speaking during an interview on Arise Television's 'Prime Time' on Monday, Kwankwaso said it was the handiwork...

Read more »

Senator Kwankwaso Dismisses US Sanctions as a Smear Campaign, Defends Record on Sharia LawThe leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has responded to a controversial legislative move in the United States Congress that could see him facing strict sanctions. He dismissed the allegations as a calculated smear campaign and defended his record on implementing Sharia law in Kano.

Read more »

US Congressman Proposes Bill To Prevent Muslims from Entering Country as Religious Workers if They 'Deny Sharia Law'Barry Moore, a US Congressman, has proposed a bill to prevent immigrants entering the USA as religious workers if they formally reject Sharia law and pledge full loyalty to the US Constitution. According to Moore, Sharia law justifies the persecution of religious minorities, restrictions on women, and the elevation of religious law above all.

Read more »