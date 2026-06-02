US Congress Urges Secretary of State to Intervene in Nnamdi Kanu Case

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the Secretary of State to engage Nigeria over the trial and detention of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, citing human rights and due process concerns.

The United States Congress has formally requested the Secretary of State to engage with the Nigeria n government regarding the trial, conviction, and imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu , the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ).

This request follows a resolution passed by the House of Representatives on May 22, 2026, known as H.Res. 1321, which was introduced by Congressman John James. The resolution calls on the Nigerian authorities to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu are conducted in full compliance with Nigeria's constitutional obligations and international human rights commitments.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 20, 2025, by Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja Federal High Court after being convicted on terrorism charges brought by the Nigerian government. He is currently serving his sentence at Sokoto prison, a location his legal team and supporters argue is far from the Federal High Court in Abuja, where his appeal is pending.

The appeal, filed by Kanu's lawyers, challenges the conviction on grounds that it was based on laws that had been repealed. However, hearings on the appeal have not yet commenced. The US resolution details several concerns about Kanu's case. It highlights that Kanu is a political figure advocating for communities in southeastern Nigeria and has publicly expressed views on political self-determination and governance.

The resolution raises questions about the circumstances of his apprehension in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2021, and his subsequent transfer to Nigeria, noting that legal observers and international bodies have questioned whether the transfer complied with legal standards and international obligations. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, in an opinion issued on July 20, 2022, found that Kanu's detention violated international human rights obligations and called for his release.

Additionally, courts in Kenya have issued rulings concerning the legality of his transfer. Human rights organizations have raised concerns about due process, access to counsel, and conditions of detention. The resolution emphasizes that freedom of expression, fair trial rights, and humane treatment of detainees are fundamental principles under international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The US Congress has instructed the Secretary of State to engage with Nigerian authorities not only on the legal proceedings but also on issues related to Kanu's detention conditions. Kanu and his representatives have criticized his imprisonment in Sokoto, citing the distance from Abuja as a hindrance to preparing and presenting his appeal. They have also expressed fears for his safety in a prison located in the heart of the caliphate.

The resolution specifically calls on Nigeria to consider the UN working group's report and take appropriate action. This diplomatic intervention reflects the United States' longstanding commitment to human rights and the rule of law globally. The development marks a significant step in the international response to Kanu's case, which has drawn widespread attention from human rights advocates and political observers.

The US has previously engaged diplomatically in cases involving individuals detained abroad where concerns of wrongful detention exist, and this resolution follows that pattern. As the situation unfolds, the Nigerian government faces increasing international pressure to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Kanu, addressing the various concerns raised by the US Congress, the UN, and human rights organizations





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