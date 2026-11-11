US Congress Hearing Nigeria Security Amid APC Manifesto Promises

The US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee holds a hearing on Nigeria's security and religious freedom while the APC pledges major military reforms ahead of 2027 elections.

The United States Congress is preparing to convene a critical session regarding the security landscape in Nigeria, coinciding with intensified political maneuvering by domestic parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has committed to a comprehensive security overhaul, promising significant recruitment drives for military and police forces to protect lives and property. This domestic pledge comes as American lawmakers scrutinize the Federal Government's capacity to safeguard vulnerable populations from escalating violence.

Congressional Hearing Focuses On Religious Persecution

The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa will host a hearing titled One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt. Congressman Chris Smith, who chairs the subcommittee, will lead the session at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC. Smith noted that this marks his fourteenth congressional hearing dedicated to examining the persecution of Christians within Nigeria.

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Lawmakers plan to evaluate the effectiveness of current government responses to attacks, the progress made in bringing perpetrators to justice, and the measures implemented to shield at-risk communities. The agenda also includes an examination of the role played by extremist groups in perpetuating violence and potential diplomatic or policy steps the United States could undertake to mitigate the crisis.

Two distinct panels of witnesses are scheduled to testify before the committee. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia and Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy Human Rights and Labour Riley Barnes are expected to provide official perspectives. Additional panelists include Nina Shea from the Hudson Institute, Ryan Brown representing Open Doors U.S., and Oge Onubogu, Director of the Africa Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

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Humanitarian Crisis Drives Refugee Influx To Niger

The international scrutiny occurs against a backdrop of severe humanitarian displacement, with nearly sixty-four thousand people fleeing northern Nigeria for neighboring Niger this year. These individuals are escaping attacks by Islamist militants and armed gangs, placing immense strain on resources in Niger which already hosts over five hundred thousand refugees and asylum-seekers. Approximately three hundred twenty-seven thousand of these displaced persons are Nigerian nationals.

Several hundred additional Nigerians have sought refuge in Benin, while most new arrivals have settled in the border regions of Diffa and Tahoua in Niger. More than twenty-three thousand people, comprising over two-thirds children, have arrived in Diffa alone since the beginning of the year. UNHCR spokesperson Dominique Hyde reported that thousands of newly arrived refugees, many of them children, are struggling to survive due to critically short humanitarian resources.

Families are residing in makeshift shelters while women walk several kilometers daily to fetch water. Aid agencies have documented rising rates of malnutrition, respiratory infections, and poor sanitation among the new arrivals. Protection concerns are intensifying because only about five percent of refugees who arrived in Niger this year have been formally registered, leaving many without the necessary documentation to access aid and public services.

APC Manifesto Pledges Massive Security Expansion

In response to mounting pressure, the All Progressives Congress has promised to prioritize the protection of lives and property under President Tinubu's proposed second-term agenda. Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment and Deputy Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council's Directorate of Manifesto and Policy Development, announced these details in Abuja yesterday during the presentation of the party's manifesto.

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The manifesto, themed Transiting from Reforms to Shared Prosperity, outlines a commitment to recruit twenty-eight thousand additional military personnel and fifty thousand police officers. The party aims to strengthen the country's security architecture through these substantial additions to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The APC further pledged to complete the establishment and equipping of four new Army divisions located in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo, and Benin City. The strategy involves sustaining intelligence-led kinetic operations against insurgents and kidnapping networks to dismantle their operational bases. Additionally, the party plans to deploy trained Forest Guards, Agro-Rangers, and Mining Marshals to protect agricultural belts, farming communities, grazing routes, national forest reserves, and mineral deposits.

Diplomatic Tensions Over Religious Freedom Designation

The hearing takes place amidst renewed attention from the Trump administration and American lawmakers regarding attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria. The United States recently redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged violations of religious freedom. This designation has become a prominent topic in discussions between Nigerian and American officials.

The Federal Government maintains that insecurity affects citizens of different religious backgrounds and argues against characterizing the violence solely as religious persecution. Despite this stance, the issue remains central to diplomatic engagements. The hearing will be streamed live online, allowing global observers to witness the assessment of Nigeria's efforts to secure the Middle Belt and protect its diverse population from ongoing threats.