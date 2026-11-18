The United States has praised Nigerian military operations conducted between November 6 and 12 that rescued 125 kidnapped victims, killed eight terrorists and led to the dismantling of terrorist camps.

The United States has commended the Nigerian military for rescuing 125 kidnapped victims and dismantling terrorist camps during security operations across the country this month.

The commendation was issued by the US Bureau of African Affairs in a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday. The statement also praised the recovery of weapons and the clearance of explosive devices during the operations.

Also read US hails Nigerian military over rescue of 125 kidnap victims

US Commends Nigeria Military Operations

"The United States commends Nigerian military operations this month that have rescued 125 kidnapping victims, along with the dismantling of Islamic terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and clearance of explosive devices," the statement read. The bureau added that Washington supports efforts by the Nigerian government to prevent kidnappings and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

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"We support all efforts by the Nigerian government to prevent kidnappings and hold the perpetrators of this violence fully accountable," it added. The commendation followed a report by Nigeria's Defence Headquarters that troops rescued 125 kidnapped people, killed eight terrorists and arrested 10 suspected collaborators and logistics suppliers. The operations were conducted between November 6 and 12.

The largest rescue operation involved 119 travellers abducted on November 6 along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State. According to the military spokesperson, troops pursued the attackers along the Mangari-Dora Road, forcing them to abandon their captives. The rescued victims comprised 69 men, 35 women and 15 children. Troops also discovered an improvised explosive device planted in the area.

Rescue Operations Across Several States

In the North-west, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma rescued five other kidnapped victims during separate operations in Zamfara State, while troops recovered weapons and ammunition. However, a driver abducted alongside other commuters along the Kombo-Gurusu Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area was found dead. The military also reported the clearance of terrorist camps at Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where troops recovered ammunition, motorcycles, radios, mobile phones and camouflage uniforms.

In Niger State, troops operating in Kainji Lake National Park detonated five improvised explosive devices, repelled two attacks and neutralised two suspected terrorists. Other operations were conducted in Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Oyo and Imo states, leading to the recovery of weapons and ammunition and the destruction of suspected criminal hideouts. The US commendation comes amid expanding security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, particularly in intelligence-sharing, military training and counterterrorism operations.

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Security Cooperation Between Washington And Abuja

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, said on Monday that US intelligence support, including satellite imagery and training, was helping Nigerian forces conduct operations against insurgents and armed groups. The cooperation comes as Nigeria continues to battle a 17-year insurgency in the North-east, alongside escalating kidnappings, banditry and other forms of armed violence across several regions.